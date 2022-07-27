Jack Laugher - Commonwealth Games 2022: key names for Team England, Team Wales, Team Scotland and Team Northern Ireland - GETTY IMAGES

Jack Laugher, the three-time Olympic medallist diver, says he will carry the English flag into the Commonwealth Games with his late grandmother in his heart.

The 27-year-old, in contention for a sixth Commonwealth gold, will share flag-bearing duties with weightlifter Emily Campbell, who secured silver in Tokyo last year.

Speaking at their unveiling in Birmingham, Laugher described how the recent death of his grandmother Bernice was at the forefront of his mind as she had been looking forward to watching him in action. “It’s an honour to carry the flag," he said. "She was so proud of me and I will be thinking of her.”

Bernice lived her whole life in Sedgley, in Dudley, and had been excited by the prospect of watching him in action in Birmingham. “My parents moved away to Ripon where I was born and grew up but my grandma always had my back," Laugher explained. “We’d see each other three or four times a year and she was very bubbly and honest, my only grandma and someone who was always there for me and made me the person I am today.

“But obviously, with the pandemic, I couldn’t get to see her as much as I’d have liked. Then we lost her a couple of months ago but I couldn’t get to the funeral and missed it, which was very difficult to deal with, a very emotional time. I was in London, in the pre-camp for the world championships in Budapest.

“My brother was able to come back from Hong Kong but then Covid struck the family, my mum and dad tested positive and I had to think about the world championships and felt the risk was too high. She followed my career so closely. I went back to her home recently and saw the photographs she had of me taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi when I was 15 and with my MBE."

Laugher's bronze in Tokyo last year gave him a full house of Olympic medals after gold and silver in Rio, but he said he was enjoying the more relaxed protocols ahead of these Games. One English athlete is understood to have withdrawn from the training camp with Covid, but the team has declined to name them at this stage.

Campbell towers over the diminutive Laugher and the pair joked that there would have to be a “discussion” over how the pair will carry the flag together.

She expressed excitement over walking out at a venue where she competed as a child. “I grew up in Nottingham but can’t wait to see what they’ve done with the stadium," she said. “I was an athlete before I got into weightlifting, had my first competitions there, including the English Schools Championships.

“It was falling apart a bit then but I’m told it’s all shiny and brand new now so it will be great to see it with a full crowd inside as well.”

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham get under way tomorrow, with the opening ceremony at the revamped Alexander Stadium. Before the action commences, Telegraph Sport takes a look at key athletes from the home nations.

Team England

Adam Peaty (Swimming)

All-time greatest in 100m breaststroke will be expecting to add golds to his Commonwealth titles from 2014 and 2018. Did not compete in recent World Championships due to a broken foot but there was no way the Midlands-born hero was missing out here.

Dame Laura Kenny (Cycling)

Part of cycling's power couple (with husband Sir Jason), Dame Laura will be looking to round out a relatively bare Commonwealth Games section of the family trophy cabinet: despite having five Olympic golds and a silver, she has only got one Commonwealth medal. Will be looking to change that in the Madison.

Dame Laura Kenny will be hoping to bolster her medal collection even further

Jack Laugher (Diving)

Won Britain's first-ever Olympics diving gold in Rio 2016, and is already the owner of five Commonwealth golds. The Harrogate-born 27-year-old and his 3m synchro partner Anthony Harding took silver at July's World Championships and will be confident of going one better.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics)

Much-loved Scouser KJT is the 2018 Commonwealth heptathlon champion but has had a desperate time with injuries, including a ruptured Achilles. She was not able to put up much of a defence of her 2019 world title at this year's event in Eugene but talent remains unquestionable.

Gemma Howell (Judo)

Telford-born battler dropped down from 70kg to 63kg weight class and won her first major title recently at the Europeans. Has had 10 surgeries on various injuries but the 31-year-old fighter never gives in and is seeking her first Commonwealth medal.

Team Scotland

Laura Muir (Athletics)

Tokyo Olympic silver, and a recent World Championships bronze in Eugene, but no Commonwealth medal in the trophy cabinet as yet – she missed the 2018 games to focus on her exams as a vet at Glasgow University.

Laura Muir with her recent World Championships bronze

Neah Evans (Cycling)

Also a qualified vet, Evans took a silver and bronze home from the last Commonwealth Games and won the Madison (with Laura Kenny) at the British National Championships this year, as well as the individual pursuit and the national points titles.

Jack Carlin (Cycling)

Paisley-born sprint cyclist has a clutch of medals from the Olympics, Worlds, and Commonwealth Games but no gold as yet. Three titles at British Championships in March mark him out as a major contender in Birmingham.

James Heatly (Diving)

Despite being born in Winchester, Heatly competes for Scotland – following in the footsteps of his grandfather Sir Peter Heatly, who won three Commonwealth (then the British Empire Games) golds in the 1950s before becoming chairman of the Commonwealth Games committee later in his life.

Duncan Scott (Swimming)

Part of the triumphant 4x200m freestyle relay quartet at Tokyo 2020, and winner of three further medals in Japan, thus becoming the first Brit to bring four medals back from an Olympics. Missed recent Worlds due to Covid; if fully recovered, will surely add to his seven Commonwealth medals so far.

Team Wales

Geraint Thomas (Cycling)

Ageless cycling great proved he still has the goods when finishing on the podium in this year's Tour de France, although he admitted he would not celebrate quite so hard as he might have done years ago, with one eye on delivering for Wales in Birmingham.

Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 109th Tour de France 2022,

Anwen Butten (Lawn Bowls)

Butten takes her place for a remarkable sixth Commonwealth Games, having first competed in the event in 2002, where she won a bronze in the pairs event. Her mother was also an international lawn bowler.

Natalie Powell (Judo)

The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion at 78kg, Powell became the first British judoka to be ranked world number one. Her girlfriend Sanne van Dijke is also a top judoka, and is an Olympic bronze medallist.

Rosie Eccles (Boxing)

Won welterweight silver in the Gold Coast, losing on a split decision, and unlucky again when she got a virus that left her dramatically weakened on the right side of her body – and this for a woman known as 'Right-Hand Rosie' due to her punching power. She vows that her time is now.

Hannah Powell (Weightlifting)

The British record holder at 45kg, the pint-sized lifter grew up in Birmingham. She now competes at under-49kg, and is the Welsh record holder at that weight.

Daniel Jervis (Swimming)

Devoutly Christian Jervis is zeroing in on 1500m glory in the Commonwealth Games: he took bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. He came out recently and says he wants to be a role model for young gay athletes.

Team Northern Ireland

Rhys McClenaghan (Gymnastics)

The 23-year-old from County Down won gold on the pommel horse at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, beating Max Whitlock. Through no fault of his own, was at the centre of a row with the International Gymnastics Federation prior to this games, when the IGF said he could not compete for Northern Ireland because he had previously competed for Ireland. After angry intervention from politicians including Leo Varadkar, citing the Good Friday Agreement, the federation backed down.

Rhys McClenaghan winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Tanya Watson (Diving)

Born in Southampton, but Irish through her Derry-born grandmother, the 20-year-old made history when she became Ireland's first competitor in an Olympics diving event. The former gymnast achieves another milestone here by becoming Northern Ireland's first female entrant into diving at a Commonwealth Games.

Aidan Walsh (Boxing)

Belfast-born welterweight hurt his ankle celebrating a quarter-final win in Tokyo 2020 (competing for Ireland) and had to pull out of his semi-final against Pat McCormack of England. McCormack is the Commonwealth champ at welterweight, so Walsh has a big chance to make up for that Olympics disappointment.

Amy Broadhurst (Boxing)

Boxing is Northern Ireland's most successful sport at the Commonwealths and, via the fists of the 2022 IBA world light-welterweight champion, they have every chance of adding a 14th gold. Born in Dundalk, Ireland, Broadhurst is nicknamed Baby Canelo.

Bethany Firth (Swimming)

Firth, who has an intellectual disability, also has a rare medal haul: she has a Paralympic gold for Ireland, five Paralympic golds for Team GB, and is so focused on winning the S14 200m freestyle to add a missing Commonwealth medal that she has postponed her honeymoon.

Megan Marrs (Athletics)

Won gold at the 2018 British Indoor Championships in 60m hurdles and followed it up with gold again in 2022. Those wins came in Birmingham, and she goes to the games keeping the family track and field flame alive: her mum was a former British high jump champ.