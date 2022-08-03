Commonwealth Games 2022 live: All the action from day 6 in Birmingham

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:00 AM

Table tennis results

Maria Tsaptsinos has won her singles match against Judith Nangonzi 4-0, she advances through the group stages and Scotland's Rebecca Plaistow has also triumphed over Cynthia Kwabi. Wales's Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang has also just beaten Zodwa Maphanga with Charlotte Bardsley 3-0 up in her match - a clean sweep for the home nations.

09:53 AM

Australia go 1-0 up in the hockey

Shenea Tonkin ensures Australia are 1-0 up going into the third quarter with a goal advantage on the astro-pitches. With eight minutes left in the third quarter Scotland are still searching for an equaliser.

09:40 AM

Table tennis women's singles starts

England's Charlotte Bardsley and Maria Tsaptsinos are up and running in their groups stage matches this morning. Bardsley has just won her first set against Trinidad and Tobago's Rheann Chung while Tsaptsinos is 3-0 up against Uganda's Judith Nangonzi.

Wales's Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Rebecca Plastow of Scotland are also ahead in their matches.

09:26 AM

What's happening now?

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - Getty Images

Australia and Scotland are playing in their final games in Pool B women's hockey. Australia are currently leading the group on nine points, Scotland sit three points behind level with South Africa. A win would really help their chances of progressing to the semi-finals. It's currently 0-0 in the second quarter.

The packed lawn bowls programme continues with all home nations in action. Today is the women's pairs and men's singles sectional group stages.

In a few minutes time the men's weightlifting 109kg final will begin, Andy Griffiths of England and Wales's Jordan Sakkas are the home nations hopefuls in that.

09:20 AM

Medal table update

A quick look at the medal table this morning - Australia are romping away at the top:

1. Australia (42 golds, 32 silvers, 32 bronzes - 106 total)

Story continues

2. England (31 golds, 34 silvers, 21 bronzes - 86 total)

3. New Zealand (13 golds, 7 silvers, 6 bronzes - 26 total)

4. Canada (11 golds, 16 silvers, 19 bronzes - 46 total)

5. South Africa (6 golds, 5 silvers, 5 bronzes - 16 total)

...

7. Scotland (3 golds, 8 silvers, 15 bronzes - 26 total)

8. Wales (3 golds, 2 silvers, 8 bronzes - 17 total)

09:09 AM

What's on today?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will go for gold in the heptathlon. The long-jump event kicks off at around 10:50am before the athletes move to the javelin in the evening session and round off with 800m later tonight. Wales's Adele Nicholl and the English duo of Jade O'Dowda and Holly Mills ill also be in action.

Andy Griffiths will compete in the 109kg weightlifting final this morning before Victoria Ohuruogu starts he 400m campaign in the heats at Alexander Stadium.

There are also gold medals to be won in the mountain biking, which gets underway today and yet more lawn bowls/para lawn bowls.

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - Getty Images

We will round off the programme tonight with the hugely anticipated men's and women's 100m finals. Elaine Thompson-Herah and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will both be running provided they safely negotiate the semi-finals this afternoon.

08:45 AM

Good morning...

Today marks the half-way point of these games and Birmingham has been awash with drama, gold and emotion. If the first five days were anything to go by then the second half will surely keep us all glued to our screens. Let's round up yesterday's talking points

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - AP

Adam Peaty stormed to a gold medal in the pool in some late evening entertainment, fighting back at his critics after his shock fourth place finish on Monday evening. The double Olympic champion had caused controversy with his remarks following his heat that he wasn’t massively “bothered” about the Commonwealth Games. He rolled back on his comments after his 50m breaststroke victory however, rounding off his games in stunning fashion after a broken foot nearly prevented him from racing.

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - Shutterstock

The final day of artistic gymnastics concluded in fitting fashion with yet more gold medals for England. The host nation has dominated the discipline, winning 13 gold medals across the events. Jake Jarman claimed a fourth gold of the games in the men’s floor final before Joe Fraser, who burst his appendix six weeks ago and is competing on a broken foot won his third title in five days after an exceptional pommel horse routine.

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - PA

Katarina Johnson-Thompson made a shaky but successful start to her heptathlon title defence. She failed to jump clear of 1.87m in her favourite high jump event and came back in the evening to record a season’s best in the shot put and place first in the 200m heats. She leads the heptathlon into its conclusion today. Compatriots Jade O'Dowda and Holly Mills sit fourth and fifth in the table.

commonwealth games 2022 day six live hockey medal updates - Shuterstock

There were also gold medals for England in the judo from Daniel Powell and Olivia Breen in the women's T37/38 100m. But the host nation just missed out on top-spot earlier in the day in a hugely exciting men’s pairs bowls final, where Welsh pair Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen took the gold medal with the last shot of the match.