commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

09:06 AM

To look out for today

Action is already underway in the lawn bowls semi-finals. England's Louis Ridout, Nick Brett and Jamie Chestney are a point up in the home nations clash against Wales.

Table tennis medals are up for grabs with Australia and Wales set to be battling it out for a bronze medal in the women's team event.

James Wilby and Adam Peaty will be back in the pool just after 10:30 in the men's 50m breaststroke heats. They'll be plenty more to keep an eye on at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre with heats in the women's 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley as well as the men's 100m butterfly.

Jake Jarman and James Hall will be back in action after their medals in the all-round final yesterday. The men's single apparatus finals are all taking place today.

Laura Kenny and Neah Evans will also return to the velodrome for the women's scratch race. Kenny won a bronze medal on the first day of the games in the women's team pursuit. Neah Evans took silver in the points race yesterday.

England will also resume their pursuit of back-to-back Commonwealth Games titles in the netball, they will play Northern Ireland in their pool B match this evening.

That's enough to keep track of at the moment but we'll bring you all that and much more throughout the day.

08:49 AM

Good morning...

Have we all recovered from last night's Euros victory? I certainly haven't but there's plenty more live sport to bring you today with action from day four of the Commonwealth Games. Let's start with a round up of yeterday's action.

commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - Getty Images

In late evening pool drama, Adam Peaty failed to medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke final. Compatriot James Wilby took home the gold with Peaty finishing fourth. The double Olympic Champion is making his competitive return after suffering a broken foot just ten weeks ago and will go again in the 50m breaststroke semi-final this evening.

Story continues

commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - Shutterstock

Track cycling at the velodrome was abandoned at the end of the morning session after eight riders were caught up in a horrific crash. England’s Matt Walls hurtled into the crowd after being caught up in the incident and received treatment on the scene before being transferred to hospital. British Cycling has since confirmed Walls has been discharged with stitches to his forehead but no major injuries.

Back in the pool, South Africa’s Chad le Clos’s silver medal in the 200m butterfly took his tally of Commonwealth medals to 18, equal with Phillip Adams of Australia, and England's Mick Gault as the most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes of all time.

commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - Shutterstock

Most of the day was dominated, however, by a flurry of gold medals for England. Jake Jarman claimed a stunning victory in the men’s all-round gymnastics, just beating James Hall to the top step of the podium.

commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - Getty Images

That came before three triathlon gold’s for the host nation in the men’s and women’s para events, followed by the mixed team relay race in which Alex Yee won his second gold medal of the games.

commonwealth games 2022 day four live cycling swimming medal updates - Getty Images

To cap off proceedings, Alice Tai took gold in the S8 100m backstroke to boost England’s tally of gold medals to 11.

That was all alongside a smattering of silvers and bronzes. Ondine Achampong claimed silver in the women’s all-round gymnastics final and Jack Carlin will take home another medal after it was ruled that Matt Gaetz obstructed him in the bronze medal sprint race.