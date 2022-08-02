Commonwealth Games 2022 live: All the action from day five in Birmingham

commonwealth games 2022 day five live swimming adam peaty updates - REUTERS

09:35 AM

England fighting back

Wow... someone say quietly as the English bowler sends down his attempt on the 9th end. Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard are starting to pull back slightly on the Welsh duo. The pair look very focussed indeed.

Yesterday in the men's tripples final the Australian team came back from 12-2 down to get so close to the win, eventually losing 13-12. If a similar comeback can be mounted today we're in for a tense finish.

09:19 AM

What's happening now?

There's medals up for grabs in the bowls right now and it's an all home nations affair in the men's pairs. The gold medal match is between England's Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard and Wales's Daniel Salman and Jarrad Breen. The Welsh duo are currently well on top, leading 10-4 after end six.

In the bronze medal match Scotland are facing Northern Ireland. Paul Foster and Alex Marshall in a very strong position for Scotland at 14-2 up also after end six.

I am again impressed by how early people will get up to go and watch the bowls. The stands are pretty full watching the bowlers competing on the lush green grass carpet at Victoria Park, it must be quite a relaxing start to the day.

In other news the hockey has also started. The Pool B grudge fixture of Australia vs New Zealand is being contested on the bright blue astro at the University of Birmingham. Australia's women are 1-0 up with one minute left of the first quarter. First blood to them.

09:10 AM

Medal table update

A quick look at the medal table as it stand this morning for you:

1. Australia (31 golds, 20 silvers, 20 bronzes - total 71)

2. England (21 golds, 22 silvers, 11 bronzes - total 54)

3. New Zealand (13 golds, 7 silvers, 4 bronzes - 24 total)

4. Canada (6 golds, 11 silvers, 16 bronzes - 33 total)

5. South Africa (5 golds, 3 silvers, 4 bronzes - 12 total)

7. Scotland (2 golds, 8 silvers, 13 bronzes - 23 total)

10. Wales - (1 gold, 2 silvers, 7 bronzes - 10 total)

09:06 AM

What's happening today?

There is so much action to be keeping an eye on today, so let’s briefly run through a few things to look out for.

The athletics programme gets started this morning at Alexander Stadium. Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be competing in the women’s heptathlon which will go through its 100m hurdles and shot put events in the morning session. That gets started just after 10am and will continue in the evening session.

There’s also the first rounds of the men’s and women’s 100m which will feature Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. This is alongside round one of the women’s 800m in which Laura Muir will be running.

Lots of swimming heats to bring you as well before Adam Peaty makes his final attempt at Commonwealth gold this evening in the men’s 50m breaststroke. After all he had to say yesterday, that should definitely be an interesting watch.

We’re expecting yet more gold from England’s gymnasts this afternoon with Jake Jarman, Joe Fraser and James Hall all back in action alongside Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Ondine Achampong in the individual apparatus finals.

Gold medals will also be awarded in judo, weightlifting and table tennis. All of the home nations are well placed for a step on the podium in those events.

And of course throughout the day we’ll bring you updates from the group stages of the hockey, netball and cricket.

08:57 AM

Welcome to today's coverage

Good morning, thank you for tuning in to our live coverage of day 5 of the Commonwealth Games action from Birmingham. Let's take a look back at what happened yesterday.

In late afternoon velodrome action, Laura Kenny won a superb gold medal in the scratch race, making a move on the last lap to claim her second medal of these games. After coming close to quitting the sport altogether on Monday, the five-time Olympic champion looked elated as she celebrated on the top step of the podium.

There was drama in the pool as Adam Peaty was back in action following his shock fourth place in the 100m breaststroke final on Monday. The double Olympic Champion qualified for the semi-final of the 50m breaststroke, finishing in a dead heat with South Africa's Michael Houlie before storming into the final late in the evening. Following his semi-final victory he caused controversy with his remarks made to the media about how "bothered" he was about Commonwealth Games titles. He was heavily criticised by BBC pundit Mark Foster. You can read all about that here.

Elsewhere in the pool, double Paralympic champion Masie Summers-Newton won the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 final to claim her first Commonwealth title.

Yet more gold was won for England in the gymnastics hall of the NEC. Jake Jarman became a tripple Commonwealth champion, taking victory in the men's floor final with a stunning routine after winning gold in the men's all-round event yesterday and the team all-round final on Friday. Only an hour later Joe Fraser who was also part of the gold medal winning all-round team on Friday, won his second gold medal of the games in the men's pommel horse final just six weeks on from bursting his appendix . They'll both be back in action today.

It was also double weightlifting gold for England. Sarah Davies and Chris Murray both claimed top spot in their weight categories.