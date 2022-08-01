Commonwealth Games 2022: complete medal table

default

Over 11 days of action, about 6,500 competitors and officials from 72 nations and territories are participating in the 22nd Commonwealth Games. It is the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics.



Para-sport is fully integrated into the Games. The athletes, in 27 sports and eight Para-sports, will compete across 15 venues in and around Birmingham. Venues include the Alexander Stadium, the Arena Birmingham, Coventry Arena and Edgbaston, which will host women’s T20 cricket.

The Games have been held every four years since 1930, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, cancelled because of the second world war. Until 1950 they were known as the British Empire Games. The previous Commonwealth Games in 2018 were held on the Gold Coast in Australia, while the 2026 Games will also be held Down Under, in Melbourne and the surrounding state of Victoria.

Australia top the all-time medals table, followed by England, Canada, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

