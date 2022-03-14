Commonwealth Day: Queen Elizabeth renews vow of service; Prince Charles, William and Kate attend

Maria Puente, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Queen Elizabeth II wasn't in Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day commemoration Monday – she was represented by her son and grandson – but she issued a strong message to her people around the globe reiterating her 75-year-old vow of devotion to their service.

Led by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, and by his son, Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, hundreds of Britain's great and good, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gathered in the abbey for the annual service to celebrate the Commonwealth.

The queen, who is head of the 54-nation organization and who has worked to build it throughout her 70-year reign, had planned to attend the first in-person service since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

She pulled out of the 2022 service at the last minute, after the order of service including her name had been printed. She last missed the service in 2013, while recovering from a stomach ailment.

Prince William, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Duchess Kate of Cambridge gather in Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony.
Prince William, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Duchess Kate of Cambridge gather in Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth news: Queen will skip Commonwealth Day service; Prince Charles to stand in

Buckingham Palace did not say why she wouldn't attend but the queen, who turns 96 in April, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and has appeared more frail in recent months as the ferocity of the pandemic began to wane.

She even joked about her inability to walk easily during a recent audience, and has been seen using a cane.

The queen's next in-person major engagement is the March 29 memorial service at the abbey for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April, although the palace has not yet confirmed she will be attending for sure. Her grandson, Prince Charles' younger son Prince Harry, who now lives in California, has already said he won't be at the service due to security concerns.

Royals: Prince Harry will not return to UK for Service of Thanksgiving event honoring Prince Philip

But the queen's message to the Commonwealth, made public by Buckingham Palace on Monday, conveyed her determination to carry on and her pride in the Commonwealth.

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022.
Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022.

"In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made (on her 21st birthday) in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service," her message said.

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time. That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved."

Few deserve more credit for that than the queen herself, although nowadays it is her son and heir, Prince Charles, who is taking point in leading the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, arrive at Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service, representing the absent Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, arrive at Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service, representing the absent Queen Elizabeth II.

He and Camilla will be guests at the reception for leaders of Commonwealth nations later Monday at Marlborough House, the London headquarters of the organization.

Also Monday, Clarence House announced that Charles and Camilla will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda in June on behalf of the queen. Charles has represented the queen at this meeting, which takes place every two years, in the past as the queen aged and stopped long-haul travel.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, on March 7, 2022, her first in-person audience since being diagnosed with COVID-19 in late February.
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, on March 7, 2022, her first in-person audience since being diagnosed with COVID-19 in late February.

As the world grapples with the ongoing horror of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the queen lauded the Commonwealth as a "family of nations" that connects people through cooperation and friendship.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all," her message said.

"I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavor to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

Ukraine crisis: Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry speak out against invasion of Ukraine, the queen makes a donation

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth renews vow as Commonwealth Day goes on without her

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Royals stand in for the Queen at Commonwealth Day service

    The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty’s absence is due to mobility issues, rather than illness. .

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Has an Unexpected Style Tradition on Commonwealth Day

    Camilla's purple feathered hat is a recycled piece that she's worn to the same event several times before

  • Queen Elizabeth Releases Poignant Commonwealth Day Message amid Her Absence

    The Queen’s address on Commonwealth Day comes as she made the decision to skip the annual service at Westminster Abbey

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.