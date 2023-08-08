How common are train accidents in California? What to know after Sacramento pedestrian killed

Train collisions are, unfortunately, not uncommon in California.

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a Union Pacific Railroad train at Roseville Road and Myrtle Avenue in February, The Bee reported. In March, a Sacramento light rail hit a pickup truck in Rancho Cordova. The truck driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

In June, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in south Sacramento, and a month later, a man was struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Yolo County.

Most recently, a pedestrian was fatally hit by a freight train in midtown Sacramento, near 20th and Q streets, Monday afternoon.

How common are train crashes in California?

More than 2,000 train collisions occurred throughout the country in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Federal Railroad Administration.

California had the second highest rate of accidents, with 172 total highway-rail grade crossing collisions, 42 deaths and 38 injuries, statistics showed. Texas ranked No. 1 for the most accidents in the U.S. with 241 total collisions, 31 deaths and 80 injuries.

Every 3 hours in the country, a person or vehicle is hit by a train, Operation Lifesaver, a national non-profit that leads rail safety education, stated on its website.

The organization advises pedestrians to always expect a train, adding that walking on or beside the tracks is illegal. You should never pass when the lights are flashing, don’t go around the gates and wait to cross once you can see clearly in both directions, it recommended.

Trains also have the right of way over cars, pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

How police respond

Sacramento Police Officer Anthony Gamble told The Bee that when a train collision happens, the police department’s role is to respond, provide medical assistance and stabilize the scene.

Investigations into the accident are conducted by the respective train agency, Gamble said.

In Monday’s fatal collision, police blocked off several surrounding streets.

If roads need to be blocked off after the accident, Gamble said the length of time will vary depending on the train company.

