Common Teases His Romance with Jennifer Hudson: ‘This Relationship Is a Happy Place’

The rapper will appear in Monday's episode of Hudson's daytime talk show

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Common and Jennifer Hudson attend a basketball game on Jan. 17, 2024

Love is in the air for Jennifer Hudson and Common!

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship in a preview of Monday's episode of Hudson's hit Fox talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

In the clip, Hudson, 42, introduced Common, 51, with a rap before he came out for the segment, presenting her with a large bouquet of flowers.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?" she asked him early in their interview.

The Suicide Squad star laughed before answering that he is in fact dating someone. While he didn't say Hudson's name, everyone was in on the tease.

Jennifer Hudson Show/Youtube Common and Jennifer Hudson on her Fox talk show

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Common joked that he set high standards and wanted his partner to be an EGOT winner. Hudson achieved the honor in 2022 when she won a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop.

Common then threw the question back to the Dreamgirls star, who said she was "very happy" in her relationship and asked him if he's happy in his.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common answered. "Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

Quinn Harris/Getty Common and Jennifer Hudson

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when the Chicago natives were spotted together in their home city.

However, Hudson refused to confirm the speculation in a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told the outlet at the time. "We shot a film together, and [Common] played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." The film she's referring to is the upcoming thriller Breathe.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together many times, sometimes holding hands.

As recently as Jan. 17, they watched a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks together at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



