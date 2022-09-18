Common ‘Supremely Grateful’ For Broadway Debut In ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’

Common will be making his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ play Between Riverside and Crazy. The rapper will be playing the role of Junior and the cast is set to start performances on November 30 at Second Stages Hayes Theatre. Following the announcement, Common shared his thoughts on being part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company,” he shared on Instagram. “I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of Between Riverside and Crazy. I can’t wait to begin this process and to live this journey.”

The rapper continued: “You never could have told me that little south side boy that he would be on Broadway. When I got this role, I called my mother like I had gotten my first record contract. Haha! It was that much joy. I have been told how hard the work is and that there’s nothing like it. This is what I want as an artist and as a being that believes art can heal and inspire. I want to be a part of the theater community to express that light and love. I thank GOD for this opening of doors and this blessing.”

Between Riverside and Crazy also includes Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli.

For Common, his performance in the Austin Pendleton-directed play, could be a chance to be nominated for a Tony award. If Common is able to get the trophy he would join the EGOT club as he has previously won an Emmy, Grammy and an Oscar.

