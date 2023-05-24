Common heart drugs halt memory loss in stroke patients at risk of dementia

a senior man who has a chronic illness/Alzheimer's disease at his home in the North East of England. He is holding his forehead with a negative expression, experiencing anxiety/pain. - E+

Common heart drugs prevent memory loss in stroke patients at risk of developing dementia, a trial has shown.

A cocktail of isosorbide mononitrate and cilostazol was found to reduce problems with thinking and memory by 20 per cent in people who suffered a lacunar stroke.

Lacunar strokes affect at least 35,000 people in Britain every year and are caused when small blood vessels deep in the brain become damaged and stop working properly.

Scientists were keen to find out whether drugs that improve blood vessel function for heart patients could also help with the condition. The heart drugs work by relaxing and widening vessels so blood can flow more easily.

In a trial led by Nottingham and Edinburgh universities, 363 people who had suffered a lacunar stroke were asked to take either isosorbide mononitrate or cilostazol individually, both drugs together, or neither for one year.

Researchers found the two drugs were most effective when used together. As well as lowering the chance of memory and thinking problems, people also reported a better quality of life and were more independent.

Prof Joanna Wardlaw, chair of applied neuroimaging at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Now we understand more about what is triggering these small vessel strokes to attack the brain, we’ve been able to focus our efforts on treatments that can put a halt to this damage.

“We need to confirm these results in larger trials before either drug can be recommended as a treatment.

“However, as these drugs are already widely available for other circulatory disorders, and inexpensive, it shouldn’t take too long to move our findings from research into everyday clinical practice.”

The trial is set to become a larger four-year clinical trial which the researchers hope to start by the end of the year. If the results are positive, this treatment could be made available relatively quickly as the drugs are already known to be safe.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We know that having a stroke is a major risk for developing vascular dementia, which is why we funded the study that led to this trial.

“It’s really positive that people who had experienced a deep brain stroke reduced their chance of having memory and thinking problems by nearly 20 per cent when taking these two drugs.

“What’s more, the drugs are cheap - about 70p for one dose of both - and already licensed.

“We can only continue to fund this kind of cutting-edge research, and improve the lives of people living with dementia, with people’s help. Support our Forget Me Not Appeal this month to raise vital funds for everyone affected by dementia.”

The findings were published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

