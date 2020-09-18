Common Google Meet problems and how to fix them

Google Meet has become one of the standard solutions for videoconferencing, whether you’re joining a business meeting or connecting with friends and family. However, like all pieces of software, Google Meet isn’t perfect, and you may run into a few issues along the way. If you’re having problems with it, this guide is here to help you get back up and running as painlessly as possible.

Additionally, be sure to check out these fantastic tips and tricks for your next Google Meet video call — they could take your event to an entirely new level.

Problem: Can’t join or start a meeting

If you’re having problems joining an existing Google Meet video meeting or creating a new meeting, first make sure that you are signed in with a Google or G Suite account — you can do so by visiting the Google website, then clicking the blue Sign In button. If you are a G Suite user, you may need to check with your administrator to ensure that Google Meet is enabled for your organization within the Google Admin Console.

Issue: A dial-in number is not provided for your meeting

At this time, only G Suite users gain access to a dial-in number, allowing meeting attendees to call into a meeting using their telephone. Additionally, while the U.S. does support the dial-in feature, not all countries around the world are included. Check with Google to make sure that your country supports the dial-in feature.

Bug: Education users can’t join from outside the domain

If you are using a G Suite Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education user account, there is a known bug in which a meeting creator must be present to approve or deny join requests from outside the domain. As a result, the Ask to Join page will crash. Until this issue is fixed, the best solution is to ensure the meeting creator stays on the call until all participants with external email addresses are present.

Problem: Your meeting shows as being full

If you can no longer add additional people to your meeting, you may have reached the limit for your subscription. Personal Google accounts and G Suite Basic accounts have a limit of up to 100 participants. G Suite Education accounts are limited to 100 participants, while Business and Essentials accounts can contain up to 150 participants. For Enterprise customers, Google Meet can support up to a maximum of 250 participants.

Issue: Your camera or microphone were denied access

When you first join a Google Meet conference, the system will ask permission to use your camera and microphone. If you accidentally denied the system, you can change your response by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the Google Meet website, preferably using Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click the New Meeting button and then select Start an Instant Meeting from the menu that pops up.

Step 3: In the address bar on Chrome, click the Camera Blocked icon (a small camera with a red X).

Step 4: Click Always Allow https://meet.google.com to Access Your Camera and Microphone.

Step 5: Click Done. Refresh the webpage to see that your camera and microphone have been granted access and are now working.

Problem: People can’t see your camera when on MacOS

On the latest versions of MacOS (Mojave and later), you need to permit Chrome or Firefox to use your webcam. This is a security measure to ensure no unapproved applications are using your webcam or microphone when they should not.

