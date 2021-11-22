Common Citizen launches Principle product line, plans to donate 100% of net proceeds to local communities

Investing in charitable community programs that benefit the common citizen is consistent with Common Citizen’s core values and mission

MARSHALL, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, today announced the launch of Principle, a new cannabis product line where 100% of profits will go back into the communities the company proudly serves.

Principle cannabis will be sold in two, half-gram pre-rolls in a decorative tin at Common Citizen’s retail locations starting in mid-December.

“At Common Citizen, we prioritize people over product, and Principle gives us the opportunity to support and reinvest in the diverse communities we proudly serve,” said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. “As part of this project, we will educate the common citizen about the many wellness benefits of cannabis, and help eliminate stigma around its production, distribution and consumption.”

Principle was unveiled at a recent two-day media event, including a tour of Common Citizen’s state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse in Marshall and the company’s flagship retail location in Flint. The event included dignitaries and members of the national media, and culminated in the launch of the film “Cannabis For Humanity” in Detroit. The film embodies Common Citizen’s mission to serve the unique cannabis needs of patients and adult-use customers across Michigan. A public release date for the film will soon be announced.

Creating tangible impact through cannabis ventures requires action, sustained engagement and collaboration with partners already doing transformative work to achieve this goal. To help advance these efforts, Common Citizen has partnered with Cannaclusive to better serve its employees and local communities. In the coming months, Cannaclusive will help Common Citizen direct its profits to organizations dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for marginalized communities.

As company advisors, Cannaclusive will also support Common Citizen’s ongoing initiatives to develop and scale internal programs that facilitate diversity, equity and inclusion

“Principle is the next step in our mission of serving Cannabis For Humanity and the individual needs of our patients and adult-use customers,” Elias said. “We look forward to announcing further details about Principle and this first-of-its-kind effort to help serve the communities we call home.”

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

