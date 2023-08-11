Committee of the whole allocates additional funds to community parks, Descanso Bay Wharf

A total of $594,440 in growing communities funding from the province has been recommended for allocation to Electoral Area B by the Regional District of Nanaimo committee of the whole.

The committee deliberated at its July 25 meeting which projects would receive a portion of the $7.9 million share the RDN received from the B.C. government out of its one-time growing communities fund announced for local governments earlier this year.

Of the value assigned to Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy), $33,413 has been unallocated thus far. All funds are required to be allocated by the end of the year.

Some funds will support Electoral Area B-specific projects while others go into shared regional services.

“The [Ministry of Municipal Affairs] has been explicit in saying this isn’t for money to go off to the various areas,” RDN chief administrative officer, Doug Holmes, told the committee. “That said, there is an inherent benefit to each area depending on which service an area participates in.”

The Area B projects to be supported by the funds include the total $121,966 cost to replace the Descanso Bay Emergency Wharf gangway. The wharf itself was replaced in 2022 after damage incurred by a deadhead log in the summer. Most of those costs were covered by insurance. Some, including pre-existing repairs needed on the gangway, were not.

Within community parks, $278,034 has been allocated to Rollo McClay Park improvements and $175,000 for Village Way Trail improvements.

Three regional park projects, Mount Benson Access improvements, Lighthouse Country Regional Trail improvements and Top Bridge Regional Trail re-alignment, were allocated $590,000 in total. The committee also supported allocating $500,000 to board chambers and building upgrades and reconfiguration for the RDN administration building in Nanaimo.

A staff report on the proposal says the number of elected directors is expected to increase following the 2026 Census population figures. Additionally, the RDN and other regional districts are in the process of conducting an inclusive governance study with First Nations about enabling First Nations to join regional boards as voting members outside the treaty process.

How updating the board chambers would factor into earlier discussions about needing to expand the footprint of the entire building due to a growing staff is unclear at this time. A future report on costs for increasing office space is expected later in the year.

While some directors noted that typically a few directors attend meetings electronically, leaving empty seats in the chambers, other directors underscored a desire to investigate expanding the board chambers as an act of reconciliation.

“The work we are doing on inclusive governance has accelerated some of these discussions about how we can have an inclusive place where if we get the agreements for a First Nation’s representative that they have a specified seat at the table [rather] than moving around to an empty seat,” Area B director and board chair, Vanessa Craig, said. “It’s more respectful to have a set location for a First Nation’s representative who is on the board.”

Staff have been directed to bring a report back on 2026 population figures and how that might impact board composition. The committee also directed staff to deliver a report in the Fall with an update on the unallocated portion of the growing communities fund.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder