Committee wants report on accessible beach access at Descanso Bay Regional Park

Regional parks and trails select committee directors want to see a report on the potential for an accessible beach access at Descanso Bay Regional Park following a presentation by Gabriola Land and Trails Trust.

Of the over 100 beach accesses on Gabriola, none are accessible for those with mobility issues, according to a GaLTT evaluation and analysis.

Descanso Bay “offers a practical location with staff on hand to monitor, and it is a popular day use location for Gabriolans and campers from all over the region,” said Sarah Kopjar, GaLTT accessibility committee chair, during the presentation at the select committee’s May 2 meeting. “All other options have significant impediments to development and none are as immediately suitable as Descanso Bay.”

The GaLTT committee is proposing installation of a retractable ramp plus Mobi-Mat during the summer in the South Cove day use area adjacent to the wheelchair accessible toilets and picnic area. The land trust says it has donations set aside for accessibility improvements that it is willing to put toward the project and volunteers that can help with pre-season beach cleanup prior to installation.

Currently the Regional District of Nanaimo parks department sets up retractable ramps seasonally in two Gabriola parks, Spring Beach Community Park and Bluewhale Community Park, but both are too steep for wheelchairs, Kopjar noted.

Following the presentation, Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig introduced a motion that staff provide a report on the feasibility and also cost estimates of developing an accessible beach access at the regional park, which passed unanimously. “This does provide an opportunity that could serve a wide variety of users at the park,” Craig said.

Tom Osbourne, the RDN’s general manager of parks and recreation, said should the board support the motion, “whether it comes back to this committee in the fall that would be hopeful but I can’t commit for that,” adding staff have had a preliminary look at the site but will need to review factors including the tidal area, the potential for damage by logs and other materials as well as the north-blowing winds that enter the bay. From an “ecological standpoint we have to ensure any works are in keeping with the sensitive nature of the area,” Osbourne added.

The RDN’s region-wide parks and trails strategy includes language that trails and amenities with the potential to have accessibility upgrades be considered in short- and long-range financial planning.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder