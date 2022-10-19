‘Committed’ Truss stands firm on Northern Ireland Protocol as Dublin hopeful of deal

Nick Gutteridge
Liz Truss Prime Minister Westminster - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP via Getty Images
Liz Truss Prime Minister Westminster - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP via Getty Images

Liz Truss vowed to stick to her European Court of Justice (ECJ) red line in the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations as the Republic of Ireland raised hopes of a deal by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister said that she was “completely committed” to following through with legislation that would rip up the controversial Brexit border pact.

Speaking in the Commons, she hardened the Government’s stance as she looked to shore up support among her base of eurosceptic MPs.

David Jones, a former Brexit minister, asked her to make a commitment that the ECJ would have “no jurisdiction in any part of the United Kingdom”.

In her reply, Ms Truss said she was “completely committed to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” which would strip the court of its powers in Ulster.

She added that any deal with the EU would “will reflect the same position that is in” the legislation, which is currently passing through the Lords.

It came after government sources hinted that they were ready to soften their demands on the ECJ to secure greater concessions on border checks.

Simon Coveney Ireland foreign minister - Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Simon Coveney Ireland foreign minister - Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, expressed hopes the two sides can strike an agreement by New Year’s Eve.

However, he warned that the turmoil in Westminster and doubts over the Prime Minister’s future meant an imminent breakthrough is “very unlikely”.

“There are a lot of other things happening in British politics. That is very obvious for people to see,” Mr Coveney told reporters in Dublin.

“And there simply isn’t the bandwidth in my view to get the kind of step forward that certainly we had hoped for a few weeks ago before the 28th.”

New elections will have to be held in Northern Ireland – the second contest in just seven months – unless the deadlock is broken by next Friday.

The DUP is refusing to return to power-sharing in the Stormont executive until the Protocol is either ripped up or completely overhauled.

It said that the border checks between Great Britain and the province, as well as the imposition of EU laws there, threaten its place in the Union.

Lord Mandelson - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Lord Mandelson - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Westminster will be legally bound to call another election on Oct 28 because Ulster will have gone six months without a government.

There will then be a seven-week campaign, with the contest set to take place on Dec 15.

Elsewhere, Lord Mandelson, a former EU commissioner and Northern Ireland secretary, warned that the Protocol has caused “predictable tensions”.

He said the border fix does not “fit easily” with the Good Friday Agreement and accused the EU of implementing it too “strictly”.

But he also warned the DUP the arrangement would never be scrapped entirely and it will have to accept some form of compromise.

“We all have experience of compromise in Northern Ireland, but both sides need to work to soften the Protocol,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s not going to be scrapped, so my advice to unionists is to concentrate on creating an acceptable version and application of the Protocol.”

