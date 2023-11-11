‘Commitment To Life’ Documentary On L.A. HIV/AIDS Mobilization Acquired By NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal has acquired Commitment to Life, a documentary about the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The film from Emmy Award-winning documentarian Jeremy Schwarz (Vito) will premiere on Peacock on Dec. 1, designated as World AIDS Day. Its cable network debut will be in early 2024 on MSNBC.

When AIDS first emerged in the United States in the early 1980s, Los Angeles became one of the cities immediately impacted. The documentary shows how L.A.’s gay community and allies mobilized to fight the disease despite a lack of funding, intense fear about AIDS, and an administration in Washington that would not confront the epidemic for political reasons.

The film had its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Watch the trailer above.

Matt Carey contributed to this report.

