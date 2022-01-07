Out of our commitment to inclusiveness, Herald’s opinion pages add roster of new columnists | Opinion

New year, new voices and — as important — more voices on the Miami Herald’s opinion page.

Our commitment to present the commentary of an ever-widening and deeper pool of smart, thoughtful and engaged members of the community must be pursued with intention.

That is why, starting Sunday, we will feature a rotating roster of diverse conservative-leaning columnists: Manuel Aguilera, Jeb Bush, Liliam Lopez and Ed Pozzuoli.

We are thrilled that these these extremely busy people have agreed to come on board — each writing once a month. And we are proud that they think highly enough of the Miami Herald, its opinion pages, its readers and its reach to see it as a worthwhile endeavor.

Aguilera

Manuel Aguilera is founder and CEO of the HispanoPost Media Group, a new and innovative editorial and video project, designed to provide a new approach to accessing news and information through technology, research and citizen journalism. He is a former executive editor of Univision’s online platform and former top editor at Diario las Américas.

Bush

Jeb Bush is was the 43rd governor of Florida, serving from 1999-2007. He was the state’s secretary of commerce from 1987-1988. A Texas native, Bush has deep, deep roots in Florida — where he initially pursued real-estate development — and, in particular, Miami. As governor, he instituted several education reforms that continue to this day, including vouchers, as part of his push to school choice. Today, he heads his Foundation for Excellence in Education.

Lopez

Liliam M. Lopez is the founder of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation. She has served as president and CEO of both organizations since 1994. Under her leadership, the Hispanic Chamber has become one of the most influential chambers of the country, with more than 1,650 members. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Loped is also founder of the Education Enhancement Fellowship Program, which works to empower students from Miami Beach and Miami Springs Senior high schools to become successful business leaders engaged in their communities.

Pozzuoli

Ed Pozzuoli is CEO of the Fort Lauderdale-based law firm Tripp Scott. He is a nationally recognized legal expert in charter and educational law and political strategist who advised Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist, as well as congressional leaders. During the 2000 elections, Pozzuoli was part of the Bush/Cheney legal team. In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the board of trustees of the Florida Virtual School, an accredited, public, e-learning school serving students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade online.

The addition of these columnists is a continuation of our commitment to community engagement, carried out through the Editorial Board’s Community Advisory Board, its Speaking of Miami livestream event and its opinion free weekly newsletter, The Miami Debate. You haven’t signed up? Probably a mere oversight. Here’s your chance!

Nancy Ancrum is the editorial page editor of the Miami Herald.