Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'

Victims of serious sexual assault may be referred to counselling after their attack

Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said.

Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including their counselling notes.

The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs.

Ms Hanna, who is the first person to hold the role, was appointed by then-Justice Minister Naomi Long in June.

Currently, in Northern Ireland, victims of serious sexual assault may be referred to counselling.

However, during the investigation or court case, the police, prosecution, or defence may ask for access to their counselling records, which the victim may then be questioned about in court.

Ms Hanna said she was concerned that this was putting some victims off accessing "crucial therapeutic support" and was causing those who avail of support to "censor what they say for fear of how it may be used against them".

Speaking as Sexual Violence Week launched, she added that it was crucial victims of rape and sexual violence feel safe to report crimes and at the same time that they can "work confidentially with an appropriate health professional to process their trauma".

"One of my key priorities is to strengthen the protection afforded to victim's personal data including the disclosure of counselling notes," she said.

"I am deeply concerned that the disclosure of third-party counselling notes in rape and sexual assault trials is forcing victims to choose between accessing healthcare and accessing justice," she added.

She said disclosing excessive amounts of data which can then be used in court by the defence, has the "triple effect of retraumatising victims, making some victims reluctant to access crucial counselling services, or resulting in victims censoring their accounts of their experience to their counsellors in the knowledge that it may be used in court".

Story continues

She said disclosing counselling notes could make victims less likely to come forward.

"For crimes which are already underreported and have lower prosecution rates, this is even more concerning," she added.

A recent report by the Information Commissioner (ICO) outlined a series of recommendations for police and prosecuting authorities to tighten the safeguards governing access to a victim's personal data.

Geraldine Hanna said disclosing counselling notes could make victims less likely to come forward

Ms Hanna is engaging with stakeholders, including the legal profession, victim support organisations, the public prosecution service, the PSNI, and counselling organisations to explore proposals to restrict or wholly exclude these counselling notes from criminal trials.

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said the excessive collection of information from victims of rape and serious sexual assault "leaves people feeling re-victimised by a system they expected to support them".

"The important work by Commissioner Designate Geraldine Hanna for victims of crime in Northern Ireland, alongside broader work across the UK, is vital to making progress to prevent victims feeling as though they are being treated as suspects," he added.