Commercial Water Heater Market to Reach USD 8.69 Billion by 2028; Increasing Emphasis on Amplifying Building Systems and Technologies’ Efficiency to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Companies Covered in Commercial Water Heater Market are A.O. Smith (U.S.), Rinnai Corporation (Japan), Rheem Manufacturing (Scotland), Ariston Thermo spA (Italy), Racold (India), Midea Group (China), Nibe Corporation (Sweden), Nortiz Corporation (Japan), Hubbell (U.S.), Valliant (Germany), Lowe's (U.S.), Bradford White Corporation (U.S.), Flexiheat UK Ltd (U.K.), Daikin Industries (Japan)

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial water heater market size is projected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on amplifying the efficiency across building technologies and systems is expected to bolster the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Commercial Water Heater Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 5.59 billion in 2020 and USD 5.98 billion in 2021.

Additionally, increasing hot water consumption across restaurants, hotels, and healthcare is expected to boost the market growth. In essence, the growing commercial applications for energy-efficient water heaters are likely to foster growth for the market.



COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Pandemic: Delay in Projects to Impede Market Growth





The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the market growth. The disruptions in supply chains and raw material procurement have affected the market growth. Strict curfews and lockdowns implemented to curb the virus spread have severely impacted the market growth. Moreover, the temporary closure or shutdowns of commercial places aggravated the situation. The market is likely to experience monumental growth once the pandemic ends.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection 8.69 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2021 5.98 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 270 Segments covered By Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region Growth Drivers By Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region Increasing Focus for Energy-efficient Products for Commercial Application Drives the Market Growth Growing Interest in Water Heating Installation for Public and Buildings Likely to Drive The Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Higher Installation and Maintenance Costs Likely To Hinder Market Growth





Segments-

Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of storage capacity, the market is segmented into more than 3000 L, 2000-3000 L, 1000-2000 L, 500-1000 L, and below 500 L. On the basis of power rating, the market is fragmented into more than 300 kW, 100 to 300 kW, 50 to 100 kW, and 0 to 10 kW. On the basis of fuel type, the market is divided into hybrid, solar, gas, electric, oil, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into offices, institutes, restaurants, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Products to Fuel Market Growth

Water heaters account for approximately 18% of building or commercial energy. Several technologies are being implemented to improve the product’s efficiency. Thin insulation, improved designs, and advanced heat pump incorporated in such heaters can improve their efficiency. Hence, the increasing emphasis on augmenting building technologies and systems’ efficiency is likely to bolster the global commercial water heater market growth.

The rising demand for energy-efficient products in commercial applications is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market growth. The growing use of highly efficient commercial water heaters to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption is expected to boost market growth.

Lastly, rising water heating installations for buildings and public are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Increasing hot water consumption across restaurants, hotels, and healthcare is expected to boost the market growth.

However, high maintenance and installation costs may impede market growth.

Regional Insights-

Sustainable Initiatives by Market Players to Boost Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global commercial water heater market share. The significantly increasing hot water consumption coupled with sustainable initiatives by major market players to provide energy-efficient products is projected to fuel the region’s market growth.

Europe is predicted to gain remarkable growth in the coming years. The zero carbon emission movement drives hybrid commercial heaters due to their high heat efficiency and augments the growth of the commercial water heater market.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth during the forecast period. The escalating demand for high capacity, energy-efficient water heaters across China is likely to be a key factor driving the region’s market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to witness moderate growth. Favorable incentives and subsidies on solar water heaters are expected to boost the market growth of the two regions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Garner Growth

The market comprises several key players operating at large and small scales, delivering various products accordingly. The market includes Rinnai Corporation, AO Smith, Rheem Manufacturing, and Midea Group amongst the top market players. The key players emphasize introducing products to expand their product lines. They focus on product developments, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to amplify their market presence and revenues. For instance, in June 2021, the Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) awarded AERCO a certification for 100% success and accomplishment in AHRI’s performance test.

