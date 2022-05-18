Commercial Washing Machine Market Worth US$ 2728.3 million by 2022-2028 : Top Manufacturers, Key Countries Data, Growth Opportunity, CAGR Status, Challenges, Opportunities

Key Players - Whirlpool, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, EDRO Corporation, LG, Alliance Laundry Systems

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial washing machine market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Commercial washing machine market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Commercial Washing Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2173.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2728.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

Commercial washing machine is a machine used to wash laundry, such as clothing and sheets. The term is mostly applied to machines that use water as opposed to dry cleaning (which uses alternative cleaning fluids, and is performed by specialist businesses) or ultrasonic cleaners.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

  • Front-Load Commercial Washing Machine

  • Top-Load Commercial Washing Machine

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

  • Hotel

  • Laundry Home

  • Hospital

  • School

  • Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Commercial washing machine including: -

  • Alliance Laundry Systems

  • Continental Girbau

  • Dexter Apache Holdings

  • Electrolux

  • Whirlpool

  • BOWE

  • Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

  • Miele

  • Pellerin Milnor

  • EDRO Corporation

  • Fagor

  • Firbimatic

  • LG

  • Haier

  • Jieshen

  • Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd

  • Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery Co., Ltd

  • Shanghai Flying Fish Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Key Developments in the Commercial washing machine Market: -

  • To describe Commercial washing machine Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

  • To analyze the manufacturers of Commercial washing machine, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

  • To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Commercial washing machine market share

  • To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

  • To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

  • To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

  • To describe Commercial washing machine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Commercial Washing Machines Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Commercial Washing Machines Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Commercial Washing Machines Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

