Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

It's been a good week for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.4% to US$7.13. In addition to beating expectations by 14% with revenues of US$188m, Commercial Vehicle Group delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.13 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Commercial Vehicle Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Commercial Vehicle Group from two analysts is for revenues of US$829.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Commercial Vehicle Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.69 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$796.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Commercial Vehicle Group's future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Commercial Vehicle Group 23% to US$8.00on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Commercial Vehicle Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Commercial Vehicle Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Commercial Vehicle Group following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Commercial Vehicle Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.