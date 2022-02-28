Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the commercial radars market are TERMA, Hensoldt Inc. , Detect Inc. , Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Easat Radar Systems Limited, Leonardo SpA, Honeywell International Inc, GEM elettronica, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022"
and FLIR Systems.

The global commercial radars market is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2021 to $5.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The commercial radars market consists of sales of commercial radars by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce commercial radars.A commercial radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of the aircraft.

The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of commercial radars are commercial aircraft radars, commercial helicopters radars, business jets radars, and UAV radars.The various technology deployed include quantum radar, conventional radar, software-defined radar (SDR) and the different dimension types are 2D, 3D, and 4D.

Quantum radar is a high-tech remote sensing technology based on quantum-mechanical effects such as the uncertainty principle and quantum entanglement. The applications include surveillance radars, surface movement radars, precision approach radars, weather radars, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the commercial radar market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radars market.Drones are dangerous for aircraft as they pose hazardous risks such as physical collision, and radio frequency interference which could lead to losing control over the plane resulting in a crash.

The cancellation, diversions, and delaying of flights due to drones near airports pose a huge financial impact.In May 2019, due to a drone sighting, 43 take-offs and landings were canceled and 48 aircraft already in the air were diverted to other airports among a total of 1,500 scheduled flights in Frankfurt airport.

In 2019, Muscat International Airport has approved Aaronia’s AARTOS DDS for drone detection in cooperation with R and N Khimji LLC which consists of RF, radar, camera, and software. In 2020, Heathrow International Airport in the UK installed the AARTOS DDS which uses Aaronia’s latest 3D model for the complete airport area (including buildings, bridges, towers, etc.). ASEAN international airports are also utilizing drone detection systems. Thus the ever-increasing risks posed by drones to the aviation industry is increasing the demand for drone detection systems which is expected to boost the market growth.

Runway incursions pose a major challenge to the safety of aircraft and humans, which is expected to hinder the market growth of commercial radars during the forecast period.Runway incursions include incorrect placement of aircraft, vehicles, humans, and any other objects near the area of landing or taking off of the aircraft.

To increase safety and reduce the damage caused by runway incursions, aviation authorities across the globe are focused to restrict runway incursions through infrastructure improvements such as lighting, signage, marking, and configuration changes.In 2019, there were a total of 1760 runway incursions in the USA.

According to the directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the number of bird hits and aircraft run-ins with stray animals at Indian airports has steadily increased over the last five years, illustrating the potential safety risks and losses the aviation industry faces as the fleet of planes operated by domestic airlines expands rapidly. Thus, the decreased safety and increased damage caused by the runway incursions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars are major opportunities for the commercial radars market in the aerospace sector.Improved safety is provided by surface movement radars as they monitor the movement of aircraft and vehicles, provide advice and assistance for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles in the maneuvring area.

In 2019, Terma introduced an enhanced surface movement radar (eSMR) with features that detect and classify various moving targets such as birds within and above the aerodrome maneuvering area.In December 2019, ENAIRE installed a new air surveillance radar which is equipped with digital receivers, Mode S technology, and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS–B) redundant station, that provides information on aircraft altitude, air traffic, system malfunctioning in an aircraft, and other parameters in adverse weather conditions as well thereby making it easier to locate traffic within the range and enhancing safety.

Thus technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars that keep track of vehicular traffic, human movement are major opportunities for the commercial radars market.

In 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, US-based aerospace, and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide, merged with United Technologies for an undisclosed amount.The merger is expected to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across areas such as hypersonics, directed energy, avionics, and cybersecurity.

This would also create a giant, one-stop shop with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines and passenger planes. United Technologies, was a US-based multinational conglomerate.

The countries covered in the commercial radars market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


