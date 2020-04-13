Is As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A. (ATH:ASCO) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we are going to look at As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A. (ATH:ASCO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys:

0.11 = €3.5m ÷ (€37m - €5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has an ROCE of 11%.

Is As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Leisure industry. Independently of how As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

ATSE:ASCO Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has total assets of €37m and current liabilities of €5.8m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys's ROCE

Overall, As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

