Commercial Greenhouse Market Size to Hit $62Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR - New Research Study by The Insight Partners

The global commercial greenhouse market growth is propelled by rapid urbanization, introduction of new technologies in the agriculture industry and rising global population.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Type (Free-Standing, Gutter-Connected, and Others), Plant Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Ornamental Plants, and Others), and Geography," the global commercial greenhouse market size accounted for approximately USD 38 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed USD 62 billion by 2028 with an approximate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 38 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 62 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Plant Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trendsfactors, and trends Companies Covered RICHEL GROUP, Argus Control Systems Limited, Berry Global Inc., Agra Tech, Inc., ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC., GGS Structures Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00008917/







Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Competitive Landscape

RICHEL GROUP; Argus Control Systems Limited; Berry Global Inc.; Agra Tech, Inc.; ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC.; GGS Structures Inc.; Rough Brothers, Inc.; Certhon; Stuppy Greenhouse; and The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd are key players profiled in the study of the commercial greenhouse market. Several other major companies were analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the commercial greenhouse market and its ecosystem.

Greenhouse farming involves growing crops in enclosed systems that provide a favorable environment for plant growth. Farmers are widely using greenhouse farming to increase their crop yield. Greenhouses are made of transparent materials, such as plastic and glass. The greenhouse's interior is generally warmer than the external temperature, which protects the crops from extreme weather conditions. Greenhouse farming provides high crop yield every year without being dependent on natural climatic conditions. All these factors are driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.





Demand for fresh, pesticide-free, and organically grown produce is growing due to increased health and wellness concerns among the population. High usage of pesticides on food crops often leads to several health issues, including cancer, congenital disabilities, and disorders of the nervous system. These factors are driving the consumers' inclination toward locally grown organic produce. As greenhouses are enclosed structures, the risk of pest attacks has reduced significantly. Therefore, greenhouse farming involves less usage of pesticides. Moreover, plants grown in a controlled environment are exposed to optimum atmospheric conditions, which increase crop yield. Thus, the rising demand for pesticide-free and organic produce and the benefits of greenhouse farming are driving the growth of the commercial greenhouses market.

Greenhouse farming is widely practiced in urban areas owing to the limited availability of arable land for conventional agriculture. With rapid urbanization and increasing global population, the demand for commercial greenhouses is expected to increase in the coming years.





The global commercial greenhouse market is bifurcated on the basis of type and plant type. Based on type, the market is segmented into free-standing, gutter-connected, and others. The gutter-connected segment is expected to account for a major share of the commercial greenhouse market by 2028. Gutter-connected greenhouses occupy less land and do not have side walls. They have more interior space and are comparatively affordable than free-standing greenhouse structures. Gutter-connected greenhouses consume less energy than free-standing greenhouses and can be easily heated and cooled. These factors are driving the popularity of gutter-connected greenhouse structures among consumers, propelling the segment growth.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth:



Many sectors, including agriculture and food & beverages, experienced unprecedented challenges due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel bans, shutdown of manufacturing units, and other safety protocols under the guidelines by governments of different nations hampered the commercial greenhouse market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmer’s interest increased in controlled environment agriculture, where batches of crops can be individually watered and fed with LED lights, allowing them to grow all year round with minimal labor requirements. The dietary preferences of consumers have significantly changed as people became focused on healthy lifestyles and more sustainable diets after the onset of the outbreak, with many consumers preferring pesticide-free and organic food products over other products. All these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the commercial greenhouse market players in the coming years.





