Commercial Greenhouse Market Size to Hit $62Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR - New Research Study by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global commercial greenhouse market growth is propelled by rapid urbanization, introduction of new technologies in the agriculture industry and rising global population.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Type (Free-Standing, Gutter-Connected, and Others), Plant Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Ornamental Plants, and Others), and Geography," the global commercial greenhouse market size accounted for approximately USD 38 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed USD 62 billion by 2028 with an approximate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.


Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008917/


Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 38 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 62 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

150

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type and Plant Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trendsfactors, and trends

Companies Covered

RICHEL GROUP, Argus Control Systems Limited, Berry Global Inc., Agra Tech, Inc., ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC., GGS Structures Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00008917/


Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Competitive Landscape

RICHEL GROUP; Argus Control Systems Limited; Berry Global Inc.; Agra Tech, Inc.; ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC.; GGS Structures Inc.; Rough Brothers, Inc.; Certhon; Stuppy Greenhouse; and The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd are key players profiled in the study of the commercial greenhouse market. Several other major companies were analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the commercial greenhouse market and its ecosystem.

Greenhouse farming involves growing crops in enclosed systems that provide a favorable environment for plant growth. Farmers are widely using greenhouse farming to increase their crop yield. Greenhouses are made of transparent materials, such as plastic and glass. The greenhouse's interior is generally warmer than the external temperature, which protects the crops from extreme weather conditions. Greenhouse farming provides high crop yield every year without being dependent on natural climatic conditions. All these factors are driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00008917/


Demand for fresh, pesticide-free, and organically grown produce is growing due to increased health and wellness concerns among the population. High usage of pesticides on food crops often leads to several health issues, including cancer, congenital disabilities, and disorders of the nervous system. These factors are driving the consumers' inclination toward locally grown organic produce. As greenhouses are enclosed structures, the risk of pest attacks has reduced significantly. Therefore, greenhouse farming involves less usage of pesticides. Moreover, plants grown in a controlled environment are exposed to optimum atmospheric conditions, which increase crop yield. Thus, the rising demand for pesticide-free and organic produce and the benefits of greenhouse farming are driving the growth of the commercial greenhouses market.

Greenhouse farming is widely practiced in urban areas owing to the limited availability of arable land for conventional agriculture. With rapid urbanization and increasing global population, the demand for commercial greenhouses is expected to increase in the coming years.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00008917


The global commercial greenhouse market is bifurcated on the basis of type and plant type. Based on type, the market is segmented into free-standing, gutter-connected, and others. The gutter-connected segment is expected to account for a major share of the commercial greenhouse market by 2028. Gutter-connected greenhouses occupy less land and do not have side walls. They have more interior space and are comparatively affordable than free-standing greenhouse structures. Gutter-connected greenhouses consume less energy than free-standing greenhouses and can be easily heated and cooled. These factors are driving the popularity of gutter-connected greenhouse structures among consumers, propelling the segment growth.


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth:

Many sectors, including agriculture and food & beverages, experienced unprecedented challenges due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel bans, shutdown of manufacturing units, and other safety protocols under the guidelines by governments of different nations hampered the commercial greenhouse market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmer’s interest increased in controlled environment agriculture, where batches of crops can be individually watered and fed with LED lights, allowing them to grow all year round with minimal labor requirements. The dietary preferences of consumers have significantly changed as people became focused on healthy lifestyles and more sustainable diets after the onset of the outbreak, with many consumers preferring pesticide-free and organic food products over other products. All these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the commercial greenhouse market players in the coming years.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008917/




Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market – The Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market volume is expected to grow from 12,572 units in 2016 to 955,233 by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.38% between 2017 and 2025.

Commercial Shipbuilding Market – Commercial Shipbuilding is a process of construction of ships along with floating vessels, especially for commercial purpose.

Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market– Commercial kitchen equipment is used in commercial kitchens such as hotels and restaurants.

Commercial Roofing Market – Commercial roofing consists of a plethora of various solutions associated with roofing applied on the exterior structure of buildings. The roofing solution is of different materials such as asbestos, rubber, stone slabs, asphalt, and woods among other materials.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market – Heavy commercial vehicles are the vehicles that are used for the transportation of people and goods. A heavy commercial vehicle are those vehicles whose weight is more than 7 tons, according to OICA.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market – The electric commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum with strict regulatory norms regarding global warming emissions and fuel efficiency standards across nations.

Commercial Vehicle HVAC System Market – Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is the technology that is used to maintain the internal climate of a vehicle.

Commercial Truck Market – Commercial Trucks, especially medium- and heavy-duty carriers, deployed on a large-scale for infrastructural operations are expected to favorably impact market growth.

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market – The zero liquid discharge systems market was valued US$ 2.1 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2028.

Industrial Hose Market – The industrial hose market is expected to grow from US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 22.1 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/commercial-greenhouse-market


Latest Stories

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood had a season-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 on Friday night. Two of Dallas' top three scorers each had 20 before halftime — the NBA scoring leader Doncic with 23 to 20 for Wood — and combined to make 22 of 35 from the field as Dallas shot 56%. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24 to end a four-game streak of at least 35 points tha

  • Injuries, exits force young WRs to step up for Packers, Rams

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. And yet, amid all this, four young wide receivers —

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Police details in court documents outline alleged sexual assault involving 5 world junior hockey players

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. New court documents that include interview transcripts and search warrant requests reveal why police investigators say they have reasonable grounds to accuse five World Junior hockey players of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in 2018. Details of the documents were first published in the Globe and Mail, which went to court to have them

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Raptors learning you cannot win and develop simultaneously in the NBA

    It’s clear the two-timeline approach doesn’t work in the NBA. When will the Raptors accept that?

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Chris Boucher: Kyle Lowry is teammate I miss the most

    Chris Boucher says ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry is the teammate he misses the most, due to the competitive nature of Toronto's former back-court general.