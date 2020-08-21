Commercial Fan & Air Purification Equipment Markets, 2020-2030 - Global Market Expected to Decline by $3.4 Billion in 2020 due to COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to decline from $71.6 billion in 2019 to $68.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $85.5 billion in 2023.



The commercial fan and air purification equipment companies are increasingly integrating IoT technology due to growing demand for real time insights. The Internet of things is the inter-networking of physical devices embedded with software, sensors and network connectivity which enable these objects to collect and exchange data. Using IoT, commercial fan and air purification equipment systems are closely monitored and controlled from remote locations. Real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, system adaptation, continuous comfort, increased efficiency, focus on user experience are some of the features of IoT enabled commercial fan and air purification equipment.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.



