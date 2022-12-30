Commercial Drone Market – Report on $47.38 Billion Industry Opportunity, Increasing Usage of Small Drones in Commercial Applications & Remote Sensing Technologies to propel the industry growth.

According to Strategic Market Research, the Worldwide Commercial Drone Market Size is expected to hit around USD 47.38 Billion by 2030 and witness strong growth at a CAGR of 28.58% from 2022 to 2030.

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Drone Market Size in 2022 was USD 8.15 billion and will be worth USD 47.38 billion by 2030 at a 28.58% CAGR. The primary market drivers are expanding technological advancements in commercial drones and the growing adoption of commercial drones in the construction, agricultural, and logistics industries. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are used to grow the commercial drone industry. Aerial photography, entertainment, filmmaking, disaster management, logistics & transportation, research & development, relief & rescue operations, and construction are a few other applications for small unmanned aerial vehicles that are expected to drive market growth.

 

The Commercial Drone Market Insights: 

  • The rotary blade segment maintained the largest market position with 80.12% of revenue share in 2021 on the basis of product outlook.

  • By application, the filming and photography segment led the entire market with a 32.35% share in 2021.

  • In the year 2021, the media and entertainment category held a maximum market position with a 29.28% share on the basis of end-User.

  • North America significantly ruled the regional market with 40.07% of the share in 2021.

Factors influencing the Commercial Drone Market growth

Factors like increasing technological advancements and growing utilization of UAVs in the oil & gas industry

  • Modern innovations like machine learning (MI) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being integrated to significantly expand the commercial drone sector. Drones operated by artificial intelligence rely largely on computer vision since it is bringing drone technology to a new level of creativity. Drones can now detect items in the air and evaluate and gather data on the ground, thanks to this technology. These drones can give their users the ability to make data-driven decisions by using quick data collecting, processing, and transfer methods. Faster data processing and other advanced features made possible by incorporating ML and AI technology into commercial drones encourage businesses to use them and maximize their performance.

  • Drones and unmanned devices are widely used by oil and gas companies. Businesses are taking the opportunity since UAVs have made surveillance, inspections, and leak detection safer, faster, and less costly than ever before. Oil and gas firms deploy highly developed commercial drones (UAVs) outfitted with potent cameras, 3D models, thermal imaging, and modeling software, making it possible to investigate pipelines, exterior surfaces, the subsurfaces of storage facilities, and marine vessels quickly and on a much larger scale.

Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of commercial drones is done on the basis of application, product, end-user, and region.

By Product

  • Fixed-wing

  • Rotary Blade

  • Hybrid

By Application 

  • Mapping & Surveying

  • Precision Agriculture

  • Inspection & Maintenance

  • Surveillance &Monitoring

  • Filming & Photography

  • Others

By End-user

  • Agriculture

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Real Estate & Construction

  • Energy

  • Delivery & Logistics

  • Security & Law Enforcement

  • Others

                               
 By Region

North America

  • Mexico

  • The U.S.A.

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Remaining Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • Korea

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

  • Africa

  • The Middle East

  • Rest of LAMEA

The rotary blade segment maintained the largest market position with 80.12% of revenue share in 2021 on the basis of product outlook. Because they can hover and make quick movements while maintaining a long-range view on a single target, rotary blade drones are likely to become more popular for inspection tasks. These drones are frequently regarded as a practical choice for various professional uses, including filming and photography, surveillance, and monitoring.

By application, the filming and photography segment led the entire market with 32.35% of share in 2021. Photographers are adopting drones as a necessary element of professional photography to gain a competitive advantage. Companies are developing tiny drone cameras for professional photographers to capture beautiful pictures.

In the year 2021, the media and entertainment category held a maximum market position with a 29.28% share on the basis of end-User. Drones have various uses in media and entertainment. Filmmakers are now using commercial drones to get the greatest, most cost-effective shots. The segment will grow due to the rising desire from customers and business owners to advertise resorts, hotels, public spaces, tourist destinations, and amusement parks via aerial photography.

North America significantly ruled the regional market with 40.07% of share in 2021. Favourable government policies, advancements in drone technology, and rising demand from businesses across a range of industries drive the market expansion in this region. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration in the US has published new rules to create more logical and uniform guidelines for the legal and safe use of UAVs in business settings. Furthermore, these regulations will reduce entry barriers and increase product adoption in this area.


Commercial Drone Market key players :

  • 3D Robotics, Inc.

  • Aeronavics Ltd.

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • FLIR Systems

  • Holy Stone

  • Teal Drones

  • Autel Robotics

  • Intel Corporation

  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.

  • Skydio, Inc.

  • Ehang Holdings

  • SZ DJI Technology

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems

  • Parrot Group

  • Yuneec Holding

 

Key UAVs supplied by the leading organizations are as follows:-

UAV launched

Features

Company

Skyjib

8-motor co-axial multi-rotor UAV used widely in commercial purposes by civil infrastructure, Maintainance/inspection organizations.

Aeronavics Inc.

The H850 RTK

Used for a variety of commercial applications like surveying, infrastructure inspections, public safety applications, and animal rescue.

Yuneec Holdings

Golden Eagle

Used to provide aerial surveillance for a myriad number of commercial purposes.

Teal Drones


Recent Developments

  • On December 2022, the East China Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Base granted a new commercial unmanned aerial vehicle route to enable Meituan to offer the service for takeaway orders. It will provide on-demand delivery in the city's southwest within 3 kilometers and roughly 15 minutes of flight time.

  • On November 2022, Aeronavics' highly sophisticated UAV Skyjib was launched. The outstanding performance of the 8-motor co-axial multi-rotor UAV allows it to fly at wind speeds of up to 40kph with a payload of up to 7kg. A wide range of industries, including maintenance and inspection companies, civil infrastructure, etc., is using these commercial drones.

  • On May 2022, After pioneering the first commercial drone flight in the Indian diagnostic business, Redcliffe Labs, a division of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S., established its first commercial drone corridor in the remote hills, Uttarkashi to Dehradun, on May 19.

