Commercial Cleaning Sydney Industry is Seeing Demand Recovery Despite the Increase in COVID Cases, Says Clean Group CEO

Sydney, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The commercial cleaning industry of Sydney and NSW has been struggling the same as all other industries and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As most of the Sydney offices and premises were shut during that period, cleaning companies like Clean Group could hardly manage. But, things are changing now for good.

“When the pandemic hit Australia, the cleaning industry was the most in trouble. Especially during the lockdown, almost all commercial premises and businesses were shut,” said Suji Siv, the owner and CEO of Clean Group Sydney. “In a month or so, we had lost about a third of our routine cleaning customers. But, we weren’t ready to lose hope. Even in those tough times, we kept working hard and introduced a number of new services, focused more on training our staff and upgraded our systems to continue meeting the industry demands.”

The big change came when Clean Group started offering a dedicated COVID-19 disinfection cleaning service. The demand for disinfection cleaning of offices and other commercial premises like hospitals, restaurants, schools, etc. saw a sharp increase in the period following the pandemic. And this resulted in a significant boost in the demand for Clean Group’s services. Since many critical businesses such as grocery stores, online delivery, hospitals, clinics, government offices, etc. were open even during the COVID-19 lockdown, the company continued offering cleaning services to help these businesses operate in a safe environment and keep their staff COVID-free.

Many of these companies, especially hospitals, needed daily cleaning and disinfection and sometimes at odd hours. “There was a time when we were working round the clock to cater to the emergency disinfection needs of our customers. But, we are happy to have experienced that because touch times make tough people. We are now in a better status than ever, have a stronger & larger team and are offering full commercial cleaning services 24 hours a day.”

Story continues

Even as the COVID cases across the country are surging again and many office buildings and commercial properties continue to remain empty, the demand for business cleaning is now higher than ever. “This is because people have realized that keeping their premises clean and disinfected is the best way to avoid the infection,” explains Suji Siv. “We continue to have good demand for commercial cleaning Sydney and surrounding suburbs. In fact, we are in a better condition than pre-COVID levels now.”

As office workers are getting back to the work, offices in Sydney want to do everything to make their staff and clients feel comfortable and safe in the office. Not only the companies are getting their premises routine cleaned and disinfected by professionals but also they are taking all the recommended safety precautions such as placing hand sanitiser stations at entrances, asking visitors to wash/sanitize their hands, maintaining social distancing, using masks, and more.

Cleaning continues to play a major role in keeping commercial premises safe and the environment fresh and germ-free. “We are just glad to help our clients and their staff and visitors feel safe returning back to the office. This is all I really wanted when I started this company,” Suji added.

Clean Group provides complete office cleaning Sydney and disinfection services to businesses like offices, gyms, schools, childcare centres, strata buildings, warehouses, churches, etc. in Sydney and NSW. The company has been in the business for more than 20 years and has plenty of experience in offering tailormade commercial cleaning solutions to fit the unique needs of its clients. Moreover, they offer cleaning services on both an hourly basis and project basis at the most competitive rates in the market.

“We also offer disinfection service. Standard disinfection of touchpoints and high-traffic areas is included in all routine commercial cleaning services.”

As businesses all over the state are on the track to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for expert commercial cleaners will only increase with time. This boosts the importance and significance of commercial cleaning companies like Clean Group. By continuing to provide cleaning services in these tough times, they are essentially helping the industry recover at a steady pace.

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:



Clean Group

Suji Siv

1300 141 946

sales@cleangroup.email

14 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

CONTACT: Suji Siv



