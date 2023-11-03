Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.27

The board of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.27 per share on the 18th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Commerce Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Commerce Bancshares' payout ratio of 27% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.3%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 36% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.538, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See Commerce Bancshares' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Commerce Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.8% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Commerce Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Commerce Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Commerce Bancshares (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.