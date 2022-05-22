Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 22nd of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Commerce Bancshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Commerce Bancshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 7.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.54, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Commerce Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Commerce Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Commerce Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

