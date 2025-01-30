Commentator John Gooden signs new UFC contract with 'certain pledges'

John Gooden

John Gooden is here to stay as one of the voices of the UFC.

Gooden, who has served as one of the UFC's premier play-by-play commentators in rotation with Jon Anik and Brendan Fitzgerald, recently inked a new multiyear contract extension to continue his role.

After breaking into the space as a commentator for Cage Warriors, Gooden called his first UFC event in March 2014. He's been a mainstay since and is proud his work was validated in the form of a new deal.

"I'm never presumptuous, but I feel like I have a good working relationship with the UFC, with the team," Gooden told MMA Junkie. "I've learned how they like to do business. You guys might notice in the last year-and-a-half or so, I've been working stateside. That was a big commitment on their part to fly me out as much as they have done. And peeling back the curtain a little bit, I was spending a lot of time between shows over the last five years or so, it might have been six or nine months between commentary calls.

"I might get to do some reporting, maybe a desk gig. Commentary is a bit of a monster and a beast unto itself. If I'm out of rhythm, I'm obviously going to be a bit more tactful on the producers. I feel like that was one of the reasons they were trying to get me stateside. And of course they are sympathetic to me trying to put food on the table. Really happy. I love working with the UFC."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the UFC's schedule and event layout into disarray, Gooden found himself with a less frequent lineup of obligations. The decrease in international events and increase in cards located at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas created some challenges, but Gooden said things are looking promising going into the new year.

Gooden already has commentary gigs lined up for Saturday's UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia (ESPN+), UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas on Feb. 15, then UFC Fight Night 255 in London on March 22 over the first quarter of 2025.

Consistency is something Gooden said is a crucial in delivering his best product for the audience, so he has high hopes for what's to come with the UFC making its commitment to him.

"They've made certain pledges to me in this contract," Gooden said. "I'm going to be involved probably the same amount as I was last year. I think the guys really do a good job of spreading out all the responsibilities and the assignments over a yearly period. Really tricky job. Obviously we all want to be on as many big cards, interesting cards – whatever it might be. I'm happy to help out wherever and in whatever capacity.

"What a gig it might be for our overlords to take a view of everyone who holds a microphone for the UFC and say, 'Let's put him there or her there.' I trust them that they'll make all the decisions and have our best interests in minds so that we can all stay within a good amount of reps to deliver the highest quality possible, which is what the UFC expect from us and, of course, what the fans expect.

"Being part of the UFC is absolutely massive. I'm really happy. Let's go again. Let's see if we can get to 20 years. I thought 10 was going to be a big of a grasp, but this is Year 11. I've managed this far, so why not?"

Check out the video above as Gooden and MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn discuss his new contract and the top storylines in a loaded February UFC schedule on "The Bohnfire" podcast.

