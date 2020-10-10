Commentary: Trump's made-for-TV 'medical exam' is as much a sham as his COVID-19 response

President Trump appeared on Fox News Friday evening for his first on-camera television interview since announcing last week that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. The event: a made-for-TV “medical exam” by the network's resident medical expert, Dr. Marc Siegel, during "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

“This is not officially a tele-visit,” said Siegel, an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health who has himself spread coronavirus misinformation, such as touting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment and claiming that the disease was no worse than the flu.

“But I hope you’ll indulge me,” continued Siegel. “You be the patient, and I’ll be the doctor here.”

And playacting it was. The interview resembled the type of propaganda we're used to seeing from foreign dictators, pumped out via state-sponsored media: Russia’s Vladimir Putin showing off his muscular physique to prove he’s still virile, the lethal Saddam Hussein hugging children and aiding the less fortunate. But this was coming from Washington.

Never mind the 210,000 Americans who’ve died after contracting COVID-19, or the thousands more who will if the president continues to fail to lead. It was all about propping up Trump before the election.

Groomed and spray-tanned, Trump was posed in front of the American flag for the taped, edited interview. He never coughed, and rarely wheezed, the picture of scripted health. And if you’re wondering whether he clarified the actual date he knew he was positive, forget it. Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, even Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, would have asked more doctorly questions than Siegel.

When you were in the hospital, what was bothering you most?

"I got lucky with a certain medicine. ... It was miraculous to me." Trump also claimed that he "didn't have a problem with breathing," though his own doctor, Sean Conley, confirmed that the president received supplemental oxygen as part of his course of treatment.

Were you scared, were you frightened?

"Well I took the Regeneron [an antibody cocktail made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals]. ... Ely Lilly makes a similar medicine. ... We’re gonna send it to everybody free of charge."

How long did they want to keep you, the doctors?

"I don’t know, exactly. They did a tremendous job."

When asked about the tests they ran, Trump said they tested his lungs with “different” machinery, taking pains to note that he did so without even having to remove his jacket. “It tested good.” Trump added that he had been "medication-free" for approximately eight hours as of the interview — the exact timing of which was not revealed — but did not say whether that means his course of treatment is finished.

Could you talk to me about the drive you took out of Walter Reed and PPE and the well-wishers and what you were thinking when you did that?

“I had tremendous numbers of people. ... I could hear them from the hospital ... screaming and shouting with real love."

Trump said the Secret Service who had to ride in the hermetically sealed SUV with him had no problem taking the ride. Nor did he have any qualms. “The people in were protected. They were very heavily protected. I guess at that time I would have been positive? ... I'm very glad I did it."

What about the rest of America — to say nothing of the globe — which is suffering through the pandemic both economically and health-wise? Oh right, them. Trump mentioned his constituents sparingly, and Siegel didn't ask.

Mr. President, lessons learned [from] this, from your own illness, that you would apply to stewarding the ship forward in the fight in the pandemic .. how you can apply it to other people who have COVID-19 or how to prevent getting COVID-19?

It was important he caught it early, said Trump. “You know, I have such great access to medical. ... It’s a lot easier for me than someone who doesn’t have access to a doctor so easily, where it’s a big deal to see a doctor. But you know here, we have ‘em all over the White House [chuckle]."

His response was a painful slap in the face to everyone who has lost their lives or a loved one to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the GOP was busy plowing ahead on the conformation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a judge whose installment on the court threatens Obamacare, a lifeline for many in the midst of a public health crisis and economic collapse.

