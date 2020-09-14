Commentary: A museum plans to auction a crucial Jackson Pollock painting. It's inexcusable

When the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, N.Y., announced the other day that it would be sending a critically important 20th century painting to the auction block, it was obvious that museum officials were worried — and maybe more than a little embarrassed — by the inexcusable move they were about to make.

Like naughty children hoping the grown-ups wouldn’t notice tiny hands dipping into the cookie jar, they dropped the stunning press release into the media black hole that is Labor Day weekend.

Jackson Pollock’s 1946 “Red Composition,” only his second experiment with the groundbreaking drip technique that would prove to be a post-World War II watershed for art internationally, has been in the Everson's collection for almost 30 years. The $18 million auction estimate almost certainly means that the small painting will disappear from the public realm, vanishing into private hands.

Few other museums have the resources to compete. A key public asset is being privatized.

Compounding the tragedy: The Everson is betraying its legacy.

The museum’s origins date back more than a century, when it became the first to be dedicated specifically to American art. It’s shocking that the Everson has now chosen to sell off an irreplaceable artifact — a rare formative work by the first American painter with profound international impact.

The sale is scheduled for the evening of Oct. 6 at Christie’s in New York City. Just four weeks' notice doesn’t give much time for public consideration of the deal. Surely Everson director Elizabeth Dunbar and the museum’s board of trustees had been working on the plan for quite some time. An institutional decision this consequential is not lightly made. The speed of the sale belies the planning.

As if that were not enough, the museum also sought to head off potential criticism at the pass. The 1991 donors of the Pollock, Everson trustee Marshall M. Reisman and his wife, Dorothy, are both deceased. The press release features a statement by Robert Falter, trustee of the $30 million Reisman Foundation, assuring that the late benefactors “would have been extremely happy” with the plan.

Of course, we don’t know that. Maybe yes, maybe no. The only thing we know for sure is that the Reismans wanted to share this particular private pleasure with the public, so they gave their important American painting to the museum.

Unsurprisingly, the Everson accepted the exceptional gift. But now the Pollock is likely to disappear into an unknown oligarch’s private estate or some freehold warehouse in Switzerland.

The museum, apparently wishing to allay worries about the sale, also posted on its website the answers to 10 presumed questions about the deal. Contrary to that aim, one answer undercuts confidence in the scheme:

Q: Why did the Everson elect to auction this painting, rather than sell it directly?

A: Public auction is the preferred sale mechanism for sales from museum collections to ensure that the highest price is received.

Well, no. Public auction is the preferred sale mechanism to avoid even an appearance of corruption.

Not only is it false to claim that an auction assuredly maximizes the monetary return in ways that a private sale cannot (although Christie’s is probably thrilled to have a museum make such a bald marketing claim on its behalf), it’s also not the leading reason auctions are generally preferred over private transactions for museum deaccession sales.

Sunshine is.

Transparency and public view minimize the possibility of mischief behind closed doors. In America that nonprofit principle goes back at least to the 1950s, when the Minneapolis Institute of Arts scandalously sold off some 50 European paintings by Veronese, Guercino, Canaletto and others to a private London dealer, unbeknownst to the local public. Minneapolitans were not amused when word got out.

The ethics around such a momentous collection sale are absent from the Everson’s deaccession FAQs, while profit potential is plugged. That is cause for serious concern.

This is not to suggest anything untoward at the museum — not by any means. But if the mechanisms around deaccessioning important art are unclear to Everson officials, then the wisdom of their thinking behind choosing to sell at all is thrown into greater doubt.

