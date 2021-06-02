Commentary on information published in media

Today, on 2 June 2021 information has been published in the media about the criminal proceeding, initiated by the Estonian Central Criminal Police against the officials of the Urban Environment and Public Works Department of Tallinn. According to information published in the media, the investigation concerns violations of public procurement requirements.



AS Merko Ehitus states that today, on 2 June 2021, the Estonian Central Criminal Police officials carried out procedural activities in the office of Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group. According to the information provided to the group, three employees of Tallinna Teede AS are involved in the collection of investigation evidence as witnesses. To the group’s knowledge, the Central Criminal Police has not raised suspicions against either Tallinna Teede AS or its employees.



AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.



