Commentary great John Motson dies aged 77

·1 min read
Getty Images

John Motson has died at the age of 77, the BBC has confirmed.

Over a 50-year career with BBC Sport, Motson provided commentary for a plethora of iconic moments, most notably in football.

Motson covered 10 European Championships and as many World Cups for BBC Sport. He retired in 2018.

He had worked on BBC Sport's flagship Match of the Day programme since 1971 and commentated on close to 2,500 televised matches.

Tributes to Motson from across British football followed after news of his death was confirmed on Thursday.

Former Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker, the host of Match of the Day, tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died.

"A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed. RIP Motty."

Kevin Campbell, who has worked alongside Motson, said: "Rest in Peace John "Motty" Motson an absolute legend and gentleman."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher posted: "RIP John Motson. An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action and goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss."

"RIP John Motson," tweeted Gary Neville.

Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford were among the first Premier League teams to pay tribute to Motson.

Latest Stories

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Canada Soccer to investigate having women play at home before World Cup

    Canada is looking to squeeze in a home game before this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But it may take some ingenuity to make it happen. The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who wrap up play in the SheBelieves Cup against No. 11 Japan in Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, have just two FIFA windows before opening World Cup play July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Canada Soccer announced an April 11 friendly against France in LeMans. Coach Bev Priestman says the Canad

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • Manchester City's weaknesses exposed in frustrating draw with RB Leipzig

    By James Ducker, in Leipzig

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • Comedy of Anfield goalkeeping errors provide nod to the past

    Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid

  • Liverpool's defence is a laughing stock – here is the proof

    In moments of heightened emotion after a European night at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has often reached beyond the usual football phrasebook.

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Suzann Pettersen reacts to Tiger Woods tampon prank

    Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • Bjorn Borg: Tennis great leaves India event after minister runs late

    The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.

  • Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins slams JJ Redick over 'idiotic' take

    Hall of Fame forward Dominique Wilkins did not hold back when asked about ESPN analyst JJ Redick's comments about Larry Bird's three-point shooting.

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • The ace up Sir Jim Ratcliffe's sleeve in Manchester United takeover battle with Qatar

    Interesting times lie ahead for Manchester United fans, though anyone of a red persuasion who has been alarmed by 18 years of abject ownership should be careful what they wish for. Not least because as the Qataris and Ineos table their initial bids, it appears their club is about to be transformed from the Glazers' personal cash machine into a worldwide launderette for either sportswashing or greenwashing. Some choice.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.