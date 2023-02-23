Commentary great John Motson dies aged 77

John Motson has died at the age of 77, the BBC has confirmed.

Over a 50-year career with BBC Sport, Motson provided commentary for a plethora of iconic moments, most notably in football.

Motson covered 10 European Championships and as many World Cups for BBC Sport. He retired in 2018.

He had worked on BBC Sport's flagship Match of the Day programme since 1971 and commentated on close to 2,500 televised matches.

Tributes to Motson from across British football followed after news of his death was confirmed on Thursday.

Former Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker, the host of Match of the Day, tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died.

"A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed. RIP Motty."

Kevin Campbell, who has worked alongside Motson, said: "Rest in Peace John "Motty" Motson an absolute legend and gentleman."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher posted: "RIP John Motson. An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action and goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss."

"RIP John Motson," tweeted Gary Neville.

Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford were among the first Premier League teams to pay tribute to Motson.