Commentary: In 'Alma' and 'Apartment Living,' kitchen-sink realism returns to the theater L.A.-style

Charles McNulty
·7 min read

Kitchen-sink drama, the genre that brought social realism to the stage in a clatter of dirty dishes, is widely dismissed as a mid-20th century relic.

What began as a revolution in the hands of such playwrights as Clifford Odets, John Osborne and Arnold Wesker to move the theater out of posh drawing rooms and into working-class tenements devolved into the kind of trite family drama that was too busy making an elaborate meal of leftover psychology to worry about politics or economics. Two recent world premieres, however, breathe life into the old tradition by reconnecting drama to the social conditions of its characters.

Boni B. Alvarez’s “Apartment Living” at Skylight Theatre (through April 24) and Benjamin Benne’s “Alma” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (through April 3) invite us into the cramped homes of ordinary Angelenos, some with decent jobs, others struggling to get by. Black, Mexican American and Filipino American, they are fighting against the odds for a sliver of the American dream.

These characters have little in common with the vision of Southern California promulgated on so-called “reality TV.” It’s a peculiar fact of modern life that the Kardashian mansions occupy so much space in the popular imagination versus the realities that many Angelenos live, but the stage affords an opportunity to correct the record.

“Apartment Living,” a co-production between Playwrights’ Arena and Skylight Theatre Co., revolves around two sets of neighbors in a small Los Feliz apartment complex. The play begins just as the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping over the local community. These two households, familiar strangers to one another, exist in parallel universes that unexpectedly intersect.

“Alma” takes place in a small one-bedroom in La Puente in the period after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election but before he was inaugurated. Alma, an undocumented mother from Mexico, and Angel, her 17-year-old American-born daughter, are the occupants of this apartment, which is both a pressure cooker of domestic tensions and a sanctuary from an increasingly rancorous political environment.

Privacy is a luxury that the characters in these dramas cannot afford. Perhaps this is why secrets abound in both “Apartment Living” and “Alma.” Life is too messy for total transparency.

In "Apartment Living," Cassandra (Charrell Mack) and Alex (Gabriel Leyva) are making the final preparations for their wedding when the pandemic hits. Alex, an actor, loses his restaurant gig just as Cassandra, a business manager, is forced to work from home.

The claustrophobia will be familiar to anyone who has shared a living space that has suddenly become a schoolroom and a home office. As resentments build between Cassandra and Alex, the economic seams of their relationship begin to show.

In one scene, Alex is venting his fury at the automated phone system standing in the way of his unemployment benefits just as Cassandra is demanding that he make a decision on whether to postpone their wedding because of COVID-19. The two fall out of sync, financially and sexually, with the couch serving as a second bedroom.

The pandemic doesn't so much cause as exacerbate existing problems between them. But the impossible cost of housing in Los Angeles can influence the path of a couple's future every bit as much as love.

Meanwhile, next door, Easter (Gigette Reyes), a nurse, wants her son, Dixon (Andrew Russel), a grocery store clerk, to take more seriously the virus that is suddenly flooding her hospital with patients. His attitude is cavalier, until his mother ends up in the ICU.

Alvarez connects these two apartments in a way that throws into relief the murkiness of identity. Alex and Dixon turn out to know each other. Whether you find their connection shocking will depend on how willing you are to accept that the person closest to you may not be who you think he is.

The chain of relationships in “Apartment Living” suggests not only that an intimate partner, a relative or close friend could be wearing a mask but that a stranger at the grocery store — in this case, a random white lady (played by Rachel Sorsa) — or neighbor you barely speak to might see you more clearly and compassionately than a loved one.

The production, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, employs an unnecessarily cumbersome scenic design. Alex Calle’s sets are heaved into position by the actors, a Sisyphean task that isn’t worth the muscle for apartments that are only generically outlined. Why not keep the staging fleet and abstract? This is realism with all the ponderous weight but little of the visual payoff.

The play's structure is elegant, though it's not clear how well Alvarez knows his characters. The actors are tasked with filling in incomplete sketches, and occasionally they appear lost.

Yet “Apartment Living” gives a textured sense of what the last two years cooped up in our homes have been like. In Jean-Paul Sartre's "No Exit," hell is defined as other people with whom we are inescapably trapped. In "Apartment Living," heaven can be a chance encounter with someone we may never speak to again.

Benne describes “Alma” as “a poetic realism play about the American dream," but realism outweighs poetry here. This is a conventionally structured drama: two characters, a single set, the requisite amount of family conflict, a few ferreted out secrets and a dark shadow of menacing politics.

What distinguishes the writing is its cultural specificity. A world is constructed onstage that the actors, Cheryl Umaña and Sabrina Fest, inhabit as if they've been living there most of their lives. (Tanya Orellana's scenic design gets every detail right.)

Alma, who works late into the night, sleeps on the couch uncomplainingly so that her daughter can have the bedroom. Angel, a typical high schooler, wants more space for herself. She resents that her room has a curtain instead of a door. And she doesn't want to explain why she keeps forgetting the rice and beans her mother lovingly prepares for her school lunch or why she's not at home when she's supposed to be studying for the S.A.T.

The tropes are familiar, but there's a vividness to the theatrical expression. Exasperated with her daughter's defiance, Alma rushes to get the dreaded "chancla," a flip-flop sandal used to spankingly remind her daughter who's boss. The punishment, however, seems to hurt Alma more than Angel, who immediately becomes her mother's comforter.

The intimacy between them — the way they snuggle under the blanket from different ends of the couch, the peace that comes over them when their favorite wildlife show is on TV — is movingly rendered. Under the sensitive direction of Juliette Carrillo, Umaña's Alma and Fest's Angel unearth the lyricism in the routine squabbles of a mother and daughter, who are navigating their way through a land of opportunity that is also a land of systemic inequality.

There's a tentativeness to the way Benne, who's still a playwriting student at what was formerly known as the Yale School of Drama, lifts off from this ground of realism. A television set with a mind of its own becomes the mechanism through which the toxic rhetoric of the dawning Donald Trump era permeates even the dreaming that takes place in this apartment.

Realistic plays don't need an excuse pass to fly into other stylistic modes. The stage is inherently a poetic space. But "Alma" represents a new direction for Center Theatre Group, which under the influence of associate artistic director Luis Alfaro is committed to reflecting contemporary Los Angeles in all glorious diversity on the company's three stages.

Alfaro articulated CTG's vision in an interview last year: "We don’t need to find the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of this year. We need to find the one who is five plays away from that Pulitzer.”

Champions of the overlooked and chroniclers of how we live now, Alvarez and Benne are strong bets for a healthy playwriting future.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jordan Henderson feels FA Cup semi should have been moved to alternative venue

    The tie between Liverpool and Manchester City goes ahead in London despite no trains running on the West Coast Mainline.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for