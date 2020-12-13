Commemorate the iconic IKEA Catalogue with these new Zoom backgrounds
IKEA has turned some of its most iconic catalogue covers into backdrops for video calls as the Swedish retailer prepares to end its 70-year catalogue run.
Due to a shift in customer behaviour and media consumption, IKEA will cease printing its iconic paper catalogue which first launched in 1951.
The retailer now hopes to keep inspiring customers with its home furnishing solutions in new ways and will honour and celebrate the history of the IKEA Catalogue with a 'tribute' book in autumn 2021.
In the meantime, you can commemorate the history of the IKEA Catalogue during your next Zoom video call (or on Microsoft Teams), as IKEA has released a range of cover images from the past 33 years – so all you have to do is pick the interiors finish that best represents your style.
IKEA has also shared information on how to apply the backdrop.
Zoom
Download your favourite catalogue background to your computer.
Open Zoom and enter 'Settings'.
In the section 'Virtual Background', click the + icon and select your favourite background stored on your computer.
Important: Don’t forget to uncheck 'Mirror my video' or you’ll view everything the wrong way round.
Now you’re ready to use it on your next video call.
Microsoft Teams PC
Download your favourite catalogue background to your computer.
In File Explorer, paste the following text: %APPDATA%\Microsoft\Teams\Backgrounds\Uploads
Copy the backgrounds you downloaded to the folder that comes up.
Now you’re ready to use it on your next video call.
Microsoft Teams Mac
Download your favourite catalogue background to your computer.
Locate the 'Go' Dropdown menu at the top of your desktop and open 'Go to folder...'.
Then paste in the following text: ~/Library/ApplicationSupport/Microsoft/Teams/Backgrounds/Uploads
This will take you to a folder. Copy the backgrounds you downloaded to this folder. You can now select this background during your next video call.
Don’t worry if the image seems to be the wrong way round: the people you are speaking to will view it correctly.
