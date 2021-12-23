COMME des GARÇONS x Chrome Hearts Create a Limited-Edition Capsule

COMME des GARÇONS has partnered with Chrome Hearts for a limited-edition collection of apparel.

This isn’t the brands’ first collaboration, as they previously worked together for a jewelry and clothing launch in 2007.

Loved by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Chrome Hearts brings its signature cult-favorite aesthetic to the Paris-based legacy brand’s elevated silhouettes. Comprised of versatile jackets, dresses and bottoms, the latest partnership’s pieces cannot be found on the runway, adding to their rarity.

Bountiful ruching introduces the collection’s understated yet bold vision. A rich tiered overall dress offers a fun layering option, adding a dose of flair underneath soft-spoken outerwear. Dramatically tailored knee-length blazers and edgy asymmetric skirts are accented with Chrome Hearts’ opulent gold buttons, standing out in the range of garments. Breezy long-sleeved shirt dresses round out the collection, offering a more wearable option.

The new 19-piece collection is now available at the COMME des GARÇONS Osaka location. Look at the limited-edition collaboration in the gallery above.