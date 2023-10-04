COMME des GARÇONS Play x Converse Unveil Heart-Struck Chuck 70

COMME des GARÇONS Play is in a romantic mood as the iconic brand has just unveiled its heart-covered version of the Converse Chuck 70.

The label's signature anthropomorphic heart arrives on both high and low-top silhouettes, scattering the familiar motif across the sneakers' uppers. The collection boasts four pairs in total as each style appears in black and white colorways. Comprised of a cotton canvas upper, the sneakers also feature rubber toe caps and soles, joining metal eyelets. The black iteration opts for a traditional red heart, stamping the shape across the bottom of the shoe with exposed white stitching emboldens the design. Meanwhile, the white version opts for contrasting black hearts on top of the sole, flaunting a subtle monochromatic stitching.

The COMME des GARÇONS Play x Converse Chuck 70 retails for $150 USD each and is available at Comme des Garçons New York, Dover Street Market New York, Pocket Shop and on Dover Street Market's online store.

Take a closer look in the gallery above.