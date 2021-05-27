CommCentric and Tech Success Communications Merge

Leading IT Channel Marketing, Research and PR Services Agencies Join Forces To Help Companies Optimize Reach and Growth in Targeted B2B Segments

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CommCentric Solutions and Tech Success Communications today announced the merger of the two companies under the CommCentric brand. Both firms are among the IT industry's most successful in the planning, development and execution of comprehensive channel communications strategies for technology companies looking to optimize awareness, relationships and sales in corresponding B2B markets. Last year, Forrester, one of the world's most reputable research firms, ranked CommCentric Solutions as one of the Top 13 Channel PR Firms globally and chose Tech Success for its recently published list of the channel's top 100 podcasts of 2021.

The technology channel is a highly complex ecosystem that's not easily - or quickly - understood," observed Lynette Bohanan, CommCentric's president and co-founder. "When onboarding new clients we frequently hear that in-house marketing teams spent too much time educating their former agencies and rarely received content that was sophisticated enough to truly tell their stories. With two decades of experience in channel journalism and communications, Tech Success founder, Brian Sherman, is a channel communicators expert who knows how to help technology companies shape strategies, connect with customers and deliver results."

Sherman and team have been recognized for exceptional industry contributions by channel-focused organizations such as CompTIA, MSPMentor, and SMB Nation. His firm's focus areas ranged from channel research, training and educational materials to case studies, social and marketing content.

Since founding Tech Success more than 12 years ago, we've struggled to find communicators who really understood the channel - and the learning curve is steep, taking many new to the industry one to two years to really "get it," said Sherman. "It's a challenge both of our companies shared and, ultimately, concluded that we could be of even greater value to our clients by aligning our resources.

CommCentric and Tech Success have both experienced strong double-digit growth in recent quarters, particularly as IT companies strive to reinvigorate or expand channel content marketing as well as PR activities in cost-effective integrated solutions - often supporting both direct and indirect go-to-market strategies. "With Brian and team, we are immediately expanding core competencies and applying even deeper channel knowledge across all we do," Bohanan explained. "Channel communications and strategies need to adapt in ways that are as transformative as the types of technological innovations occurring so rapidly today. It's a pivotal time for the industry with unprecedented opportunities and little room for missteps. Partner awareness, understanding and engagement all improve markedly with the right communication approaches, and that's exactly where CommCentric delivers - at the heart of channel success."

About Tech Success Communications

North East, Pennsylvania-based Tech Success Communications was established in 2009 to provide top quality editorial content and consulting to IT channel companies and organizations, including in managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT (Internet of Things), SaaS (Software as a Service) and other emerging technologies. The firm is well-known for its excellence in channel communications.

About CommCentric Solutions

Founded in 2006, CommCentric Solutions is a content marketing, research and public relations agency specializing in the technology industry, with a client base including FORTUNE 500 global market leaders as well as emerging companies. The firm supports the channel business aspirations of IT vendors, distributors and solution providers across the world. For more information, visit www.commcentric.com.

