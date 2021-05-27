CommCentric and Tech Success Communications Merge

·3 min read

Leading IT Channel Marketing, Research and PR Services Agencies Join Forces To Help Companies Optimize Reach and Growth in Targeted B2B Segments

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CommCentric Solutions and Tech Success Communications today announced the merger of the two companies under the CommCentric brand. Both firms are among the IT industry's most successful in the planning, development and execution of comprehensive channel communications strategies for technology companies looking to optimize awareness, relationships and sales in corresponding B2B markets. Last year, Forrester, one of the world's most reputable research firms, ranked CommCentric Solutions as one of the Top 13 Channel PR Firms globally and chose Tech Success for its recently published list of the channel's top 100 podcasts of 2021.

The technology channel is a highly complex ecosystem that's not easily - or quickly - understood," observed Lynette Bohanan, CommCentric's president and co-founder. "When onboarding new clients we frequently hear that in-house marketing teams spent too much time educating their former agencies and rarely received content that was sophisticated enough to truly tell their stories. With two decades of experience in channel journalism and communications, Tech Success founder, Brian Sherman, is a channel communicators expert who knows how to help technology companies shape strategies, connect with customers and deliver results."

Sherman and team have been recognized for exceptional industry contributions by channel-focused organizations such as CompTIA, MSPMentor, and SMB Nation. His firm's focus areas ranged from channel research, training and educational materials to case studies, social and marketing content.

Since founding Tech Success more than 12 years ago, we've struggled to find communicators who really understood the channel - and the learning curve is steep, taking many new to the industry one to two years to really "get it," said Sherman. "It's a challenge both of our companies shared and, ultimately, concluded that we could be of even greater value to our clients by aligning our resources.

CommCentric and Tech Success have both experienced strong double-digit growth in recent quarters, particularly as IT companies strive to reinvigorate or expand channel content marketing as well as PR activities in cost-effective integrated solutions - often supporting both direct and indirect go-to-market strategies. "With Brian and team, we are immediately expanding core competencies and applying even deeper channel knowledge across all we do," Bohanan explained. "Channel communications and strategies need to adapt in ways that are as transformative as the types of technological innovations occurring so rapidly today. It's a pivotal time for the industry with unprecedented opportunities and little room for missteps. Partner awareness, understanding and engagement all improve markedly with the right communication approaches, and that's exactly where CommCentric delivers - at the heart of channel success."

About Tech Success Communications

North East, Pennsylvania-based Tech Success Communications was established in 2009 to provide top quality editorial content and consulting to IT channel companies and organizations, including in managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT (Internet of Things), SaaS (Software as a Service) and other emerging technologies. The firm is well-known for its excellence in channel communications.

About CommCentric Solutions

Founded in 2006, CommCentric Solutions is a content marketing, research and public relations agency specializing in the technology industry, with a client base including FORTUNE 500 global market leaders as well as emerging companies. The firm supports the channel business aspirations of IT vendors, distributors and solution providers across the world. For more information, visit www.commcentric.com.

For more information, contact:

Taylor Gaines
tgaines@commcentric.com

SOURCE: CommCentric Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649379/CommCentric-and-Tech-Success-Communications-Merge

Latest Stories

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Russell Westbrook after 76ers fan dumps popcorn on him: 'This s*** is out of hand'

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • EURO 2020: Record-seeking Ronaldo highlights list of stars

    MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to become the all-time top scorer with a national team. Kylian Mbappé will attempt to lead France to a second consecutive major title. Robert Lewandowski hopes to keep thriving after winning the player of the year award. Ronaldo, Mbappé and Lewandowski will be among some of the players to watch at this year’s European Championship, along with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann. RONALDO’S QUEST At 36, Ronaldo is getting closer to bidding farewell to Portugal’s national team. Before ending his run, though, he will try to add yet another record to his name. Ronaldo is six goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone. Ronaldo will have a chance to add to his tally before Euro 2020 in warm-up matches against Spain and Israel. The defending European champions will start their title defense against Hungary before playing Germany and France in a tough Group F. The Juventus forward has scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004. Another Portugal player to watch at Euro 2020 will be Fernandes, the talented playmaker who has thrived since joining Manchester United last year. LEADER MBAPPÉ As a teenager, Mbappé was one of the sensations of the 2018 World Cup while helping France win the title. Three years later, he could take up a more prominent leading role while trying to help “Les Blues” succeed at Euro 2020. Mbappé shared the team’s leading role in Russia along with Griezmann, but he could take center stage this time having a few more years of experience with Paris Saint-Germain and with Griezmann coming off a lackluster season with Barcelona. Mbappé had a strong finish to his season, scoring nine goals in the last eight PSG games. He finished with 11 more goals than last season. LEWANDOWSKI’S RUN Robert Lewandowski’s goals and outstanding performances with Bayern Munich last season helped him take the player of the year award. Now he will try to repeat his success with Poland on the international stage. Lewandowski’s season has been just as impressive as it was in 2019-20, and he is on an incredible scoring run of 22 goals in his last 14 matches for club and country. He scored at least a goal in every match during that streak. CAPTAIN KANE No one scored more goals than Kane in qualifying for Euro 2020. The England captain had 12 goals in qualifying matches, along with five assists. He had one goal more than both Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi. The Tottenham forward also was the top scorer at the last World Cup, and the top scorer in this season’s Premier League with 23 goals. Kane has scored 34 goals since his England debut in 2015 and is on course to break Wayne Rooney’s national team record of 53 goals. PLAYMAKER DE BRUYNE De Bruyne was crucial again in helping Manchester City win another Premier League title, and Belgium will also need him to be at his best to contend for the European title. De Bruyne succeeded in carrying the playmaking role with Man City, setting up 11 goals to see him reach double figures for assists for the fourth time in six seasons. He may potentially get some help from Hazard, who was doubtful to play had the tournament happened last year. The Real Madrid forward continued to be marred by injuries but was healthy toward the end of this season and could be a surprise at the postponed Euro 2020. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • The Daily Sweat: Suns will have a very hard time beating the Lakers if Chris Paul isn't right

    The Suns aren't the same if Chris Paul isn't 100 percent.

  • Champions League prize money grows as UEFA sales rise 8%

    MADRID (AP) — Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8% rise in total revenue to 3.5 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions. Total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference. Champions League clubs will get a small increase while 235 million euros ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season. The 32 Champions League clubs will share just over 2 billion euros ($2.44 billion), compared to 1.95 billion ($2.38 billion) each season from 2018-21. Small deductions are made from each club to help pay back broadcasters for disruption during the coronavirus pandemic last season. Each Champions League club will get a basic fee of 15.64 million euros ($19.1 million), compared to 15.25 million euros ($18.6 million) in each of the past three seasons. They get more from match results, advancing through each knockout round, a share of broadcast rights and as a reward for historical titles and success. The highest-earning club could get about 130 million euros ($160 million). The Europa League was worth 560 million euros ($684 million) this season when there were 48 teams in the group stage. From next season, the Europa League will pay out 465 million euros ($568 million) with 32 teams in the group stage. It is worth a combined 700 million euros (854 million) with the 32-team Europa Conference League. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press