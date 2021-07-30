Commanding Victory For PV Sindhu! Fourth Seed Yamaguchi Beaten in Straight Games

World champion PV Sindhu progresses to the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. The sixth seed defeated home girl Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to storm into the semi-final for the second consecutive Olympic Games.

The highlight of the match was Sindhu's inch-perfect judgement as Yamaguchi had herself to blame for the errors. Sindhu alternated between a smash and the drop shot as her weapons and bagged the match in straight sets.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Former Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni Sports New Look Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.