Commanders vs. Buccaneers score, live updates: Tampa Bay, Washington clash in NFC wild-card playoff showdown

Two Heisman Trophy winners go head-to-head as Tampa Bay hosts Washington

yahoo sports staff

The scoreboard operator might need to get a stretch in before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders kick off for their NFC wild-card matchup in Tampa on Sunday night. This game features two of the league's highest-scoring offenses, with the Buccaneers ranking fourth (29.5 ppg) and the Commanders finishing the season fifth (28.5 ppg) during the regular season. Both clubs are hot entering the postseason as well, with Tampa Bay having won six of seven down the stretch to overcome Atlanta and win the NFC South, and Washington closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak that included toppling the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels is nearly a lock for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdown passes, while also leading the Commanders — and ranking second in the NFL among quarterbacks — in rushing yards with 891. His quarterback counterpart Baker Mayfield also logged some impressive numbers this season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes, both career bests for the seventh-year pro.

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa
Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

    Washington wins a playoff game for the first time in 19 years, and the Commanders are off to Philadelphia

    Zane Gonzalez DOINKS IT IN from 37 yards at the buzzer!!!!!!

    SOUUND ON FOR THIS ONE!!!!! WASHINGTON WINS!!!

    Jayden Daniels glides for the first down

    This is unteachable athletic greatness. You have to draft this kind of player, trade for him or figure out a way to sign him in free agency.

    Washington tries a hard count on 3rd and 1, and then takes a timeout

    Marcus Mariota was under center — Washington had a successful sneak with Mariota earlier — but the Bucs didn't jump

    Ekeler for one more yard

    54 seconds left, and the Commanders have a 3rd and 1 from the Tampa Bay 19. The Bucs call timeout and have one timeout left, and have to have a stop on this next snap. The Commanders do have two timeouts in their pocket. If the Commanders don't gain another yard, it would be a 36-yard field goal try for Zane Gonzalez — who is 24-of-27 in his career from 30-39 yards,.

    Austin Ekeler for 18 yards, inside the 30!

    Jayden Daniels has ZERO fear. The Commanders are FULLY in control now.

    Two-minute warning and Washington is driving

    The Commanders have it on the Tampa Bay 45 with a 2nd and 10 with two timeouts in their pocket. They can control the clock, but they're not quite in Zane Gonzalez's range yet — he's hit from 52 yards tonight, but Washington elected to pass on a 56-yard attempt as well. Think the 35-yard-line at least for a field goal attempt, and remember, the Commanders are 3-for-5 on fourth down tries tonight.

    Dyami Brown is having a star turn tonight

    A double-spy on Jayden Daniels on a third down, and he's already making defensive coordinators loose sleep in schemes.

    Bucs drive stalls out, Chase McLaughlin ties it with a field goal

    It's 20-20 with 4:41 to play in regulation. Poor timing on a 3rd and 1 snap wound up costing the Buccaneers a couple of yards and they weren't willing to risk it on a fourth down deep in Washington territory. It's the second time a bungled snap — after the Mayfield fumble — has cost the Bucs in the 4th quarter.

    Washington has been here before, needing a late score to win — games against Philadelphia and Chicago come to mind — and its been up for the challenge in some huge moments. We'll see how this thriller, which is the most competitive of the wild card games to this point, shakes out.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, left, forces Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    We've got a 20-20 tie late in the fourth quarter of this wild-card weekend matchup between the Buccaneers and the Commanders. (AP/Chris O'Meara)
    Commanders cash in a fourth down for a TD to Terry McLaurin

    This time Jayden Daniels was able to find McLaurin for the score and the Commanders make good on the massive Bucs mistake. It's a Washington lead, 20-17, with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Washington finally making another play in the red zone has them in front, but it's been so challenging all night, as it had to come on another fourth down attempt.

    Mayfield fumbles, Bobby Wagner recovers!!!

    A DISASTER for the Buccaneers — Baker Mayfield and Jalen McMillian's timing was off, and the Commanders are back in the red zone in sudden charge.

    Commanders fail on 4th down from the 3-yard-line

    It’s Washington's third red zone trip without a touchdown tonight, and this one had a 1st and goal at the 1-yard-line. Brian Robinson going backward and three Jayden Daniels incompletions later, the Bucs have the ball — albeit on their own 3-yard-line — and the lead, early in the 4th quarter.

    Zyon McCollum called for pass interference in the end zone, Commanders get it at the 1-yard-line

    Gigantic penalty on the first play of the 4th quarter, and Washington is in business.

    End of 3rd quarter: Buccaneers 17, Commanders 13

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball to Bucky Irving #7 against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    The Buccaneers hold a 17-13 lead after three quarters against the Commanders. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    It's been a good one in Tampa, with the Bucs and Commanders trading second half scores in a 17-13 games. Both offenses have had some bright spots after halftime, and it’ made for a see-saw battle at Raymond James Stadium.

    Daniels to Ertz on 4th down

    The Commanders go for it as much as anyone in the league and in no-man's-land, this 4th and 5 was a no brainer. Huge play by the rookie QB to the veteran safety blanket tight end.

    Washington is back into Tampa Bay territory

    It took just three plays, but a holding penalty on Jamel Dean, a Jayden Daniels run, and a drop in the bucket to Terry McLaurin and the Commanders are at the Bucs' 42. The game has gotten very up-and-down the field since the start of the 3rd quarter

    Lucky Bucky! Touchdown Bucs!

    Baker Mayfield finds his running back for the passing TD. Assist to Jalen McMillian for the rub (or pick if you're a defensive player) to get Irving open and it's 17-13 Tampa Bay with 4:31 to play in the fourth quarter.

    Tampa Bay driving to answer

    The Bucs have some CHUNK plays on this drive. First Mike Evans beat Marshon Lattimore to pick up 19 in the pass game, and Bucky Irving ripped off runs of 18 and 10 yards and the Bucs are inside the 10-yard-line.

    Zane Gonzalez makes the 22-yarder to give Washington a 13-10 lead

    It's the second time the Commanders have been in the red zone and not gotten a touchdown. With how Tampa Bay moved the ball late in the first half, certainly the Commanders will like that there are more points on the board, but they will wind up kicking themselves if this turns into a touchdown fest in the second half after they couldn't cash in a goal-to-go situation to open the third quarter.

    Jamel with a HUGE PBU in the end zone

    The Commanders will settle for a field goal attempt after the breakup intended for Terry McLaurin.

    Commanders on the march to open the 2nd half

    Dyami Brown, welcome to The Show. The rookie has been big tonight and has catches of 30 and 24 yards on this opening drive of the second half.

    Halftime: Commanders 10, Buccaneers 10

    The Commanders were in control for much of the first half, but a late surge from the Bucs on a good drive ended with a Mike Evans touchdown catch, and we're even at the half. Business picked up in the second quarter and the Commanders will receive the second half kickoff.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mike Evans and the Buccaneers tied the game up with Washington 10-10 just before halftime. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mike Evans' Hall of Fame speech is going to be so much fun

    He's going to shout out a lot of quarterbacks ... will he shout out Marshon Lattimore?

    On a 3rd down, late in the first half, Baker Mayfield does WHAT?

    If you're not a Bucs fan, is there a little bit of you that wishes he could be the quarterback for your team?

    Zane Gonzalez hits from 52, and Washington leads 10-3

    The Commanders have been in control of this game, but they're only ahead 10-3. They've run 34 plays to the Buccaneers' 16, but there's 1:52 on the clock and the Bucs have two timeouts before halftime.

    Another Bucs penalty is a brutal call

    Yaya Diaby sacked Jayden Daniels on a third down, but a defensive holding call in the secondary gave the Commanders a first down, and they're on the move again and into to Bucs territory. Tampa has been flagged three times for 28 yards, and they've all been costly.

    Bucs punt after penalty

    Baker Mayfield has been OK in the early going, but the Bucs keep getting behind the sticks. A chop block cost the Buccaneers 15 yards, and they were also flagged for a holding penalty that was declined before punting the ball back to Washington. Midway through the 2nd quarter and the Commanders still lead 7-3.

    Jayden Daniels hits Dyami Brown for the score

    After stopping the bleeding, the Commanders cap a 17-play, 92-yard drive with a touchdown pass. That series took up more than nine minutes and with just under 9:30 to play in the first half, the Commanders have taken a 7-0 lead.

    Can the Commanders sign Stitch Duran in the middle of the game? Asking for a friend

    Daniels needs the cut man and we're not even halfway through the bout.

    Commanders go for it again near the 20, and pick it up

    An inside give to Austin Ekeler gets the 4th and 1 and the Commanders are still on the move, at the 22.

    Commanders into Bucs territory to close the 1st quarter

    This drive started at their own 8-yard-line, and a third down scramble and throw from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz was the catalyst for getting the ball out of the shadow of the goal post. Tampa leads 3-0, but both offenses have shown some rhythm in the early going, despite not reaching the end zone yet.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, left, forces Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    The Buccaneers hold a 3-0 lead after the first quarter on Sunday night. (AP/Chris O'Meara)
    Bucs forced into a punt, but after a first down

    Washington survives the 4th down miss, and the game is still 3-0. It'll need to go the length of the field though, after Jamison Crowder's fair catch at the 8-yard-line.

    Washington turns it over on 4th down gamble

    It was 4th and 2 on the 19-yard-line and the Commanders came up short because of an incompletion. Good defense by the Bucs on this play, but perhaps a field goal to match Tampa Bay would have been a good choice?

    Bucs take over at their own 19.

    The league scooped us on the caption for the first big play of the game

    😳

    Commanders take over for first series

    Jayden Daniels takes over after a record-setting rookie season, setting new NFL marks for completion percentage and rushing yards for a rookie quarterback. Daniels opened his NFL career in Week 1 with a loss, and is looking to help Washington to a measure of revenge.

    Chase McLaughlin knocks through a 50-yard field goal

    The Bucs' opening drive stalled in Commanders territory, and it was 3 to open the game for the Bucs. There was an offsides penalty on the play, but coach Todd Bowles elected to not take the points off the board — it would have resulted in a 4th and 2. All points might be important today, with two of the league's highest-scoring teams in the matchup. Washington was fifth in scoring (28.5 points per game) and Tampa Bay was fourth (29.5 points per game).

    Bucs open with the ball and Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans on the opening play

    And it was for a first down, too. Evans became just the second player ever, joining Jerry Rice, with 11-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons this year, and he's still among the most productive receivers in the NFL.

    Rookie QBs winning playoff games used to be a thing of the past

    But Jayden Daniels is actually trying to keep a streak going. Each of the last two seasons (Brock Purdy with the 49ers in 2022-23 and C.J. Stroud with the Texans in 2023-24) a rookie quarterback has won a playoff game. Can the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year make it three years in a row and get Washington a first playoff win in 19 years?

    Bucky Irving is ready for primetime

    The rookie running back from Oregon would do well for Tampa Bay if he's the best offensive rookie in this game — his 1,122 rushing yards led the team this year, to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground. He topped the 100-yard mark in two of Tampa Bay's last four games and was a major player in the Bucs' big finish to the year, when Tampa Bay won six of seven to close the regular season.

  • Ryan Young

    Buccaneers-Commanders preview: These two teams could put on a show

    This one could very well end up being the best game of the day. With Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels and Baker Mayfield squaring off, there could be plenty of points scored in prime time tonight.

    For more on the Buccaneers-Commanders matchup from Frank Schwab, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Weather forecast for Bucs-Commanders

    The nightcap should be solid weather-wise. It’s about 60 degrees in Tampa tonight, where both teams will see mostly cloudy conditions and very light winds.

  • Ryan Young

    Commanders Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Buccaneers Inactives