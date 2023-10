Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Commanders have dealt defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat has recorded 21 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games this season. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

This story will be updated...