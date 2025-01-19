Commanders right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL. He is out for the playoffs

Washington Commanders starting right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the NFL playoffs.

Coach Dan Quinn revealed the “unfortunate news” Sunday after Cosmi injured his right knee in the Commanders’ 45-31 victory at Detroit that sent them to the NFC championship game. Cosmi had a large brace on the leg on the sideline after leaving the game.

“That’s a big deal, the ballplayer and the man,” Quinn said of losing Cosmi.

Trent Scott replaced Cosmi at right guard against the Lions. It’s unclear what the plan is moving forward.

Cosmi is one of the organization’s longest-tenured players and was a stabilizing force on the offensive line in the first season of a new regime when general manager Adam Peters turned over more than half of the roster. He signed a four-year, $74 million contract with $45 million guaranteed before the season started.

The line in front of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been much-improved from going 4-13 in 2023 in Ron Rivera’s fourth and final season in charge.

Cosmi was a second-round pick out of Texas in 2021. Selected as a tackle, he has thrived moving inside to guard.

