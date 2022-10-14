Commanders defeat Bears in another TNF dud. Here are the winners and losers.

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Carson Wentz went into Week 6 a perfect 6-0 in Thursday night starts. And he still doesn’t have a stain on his Thursday night record.

Wentz now has won seven career Thursday night starts after the Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7, in the primetime matchup on Amazon Prime.

The Washington quarterback didn’t do much in the win. He had just 99 passing yards and zero touchdowns. The Commanders defense, plus inefficient and untimely Bears mistakes, were the reasons why Washington walked away with a Week 6 win.

NFL WEEK 6 PICKS: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Chicago Bears.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Chicago Bears.

Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night's Commanders-Bears game:

Winners 

Commanders defensive line

The Commanders invested a lot in their defensive line in recent years. The unit played a pivotal role in the team’s win. Commanders DT Jonathan Allen had a Justin Fields pass deflect off him in the red zone that he intercepted. It was Allen’s first career interception.

First-round picks Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Allen combined for 13 tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hits. They were disruptive all game.

Allen was the best player on the field. He tallied four tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and an interception in the win.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson

The Commanders' rookie running back got the start Thursday — the first of his NFL career — just weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt in late August.

Robinson got the first carry of the game for the Commanders. It was for only two yards, but it was a feel-good moment. The rookie's been through a lot in his short NFL career.

In the fourth quarter, Robinson rushed for one yard up the middle for his first career touchdown.

The Alabama product registered 17 carries, 60 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson made his rookie debut in Week 5, when he rushed nine times for 22 yards versus Tennessee.

Losers 

Bears punt returner Velus Jones Jr.

Jones muffed a punt inside Chicago’s own 10-yard line in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead Commanders rushing touchdown that proved to be the difference in the game.

It was Jones’ second lost fumble this season.

Chicago’s red zone offense

On the Bears’ first trip to the red zone, Fields had his pass deflected that wound up in the hands of Allen inside the 10-yard line.

Chicago’s second time in the red zone resulted in a turnover on downs. The Bears had first and goal from the 3-yard line and couldn’t punch it in four plays.

The Bears had first and goal from the 5-yard line on their final possession and again failed to enter the end zone. On fourth and goal, Fields' pass to Darnell Mooney was bobbled at the goal line. Mooney caught the football but he didn't cross the goal line.

Chicago went 0-3 in the red zone Thursday night.

Amazon Prime

"Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime had its second straight dud.

Last week’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos game was a poorly played contest that saw fans leaving for the exits when the game was still in doubt.

Washington and Chicago was a poorly executed game with very little to get excited about.

Hopefully, the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals provide more excitement for viewers next week.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

ESPN published a scathing investigational report Thursday morning that shed light on Snyder’s ongoing legal battles, widespread dissatisfaction around the NFL, tarnished reputation, failed attempts to build a new stadium and reluctance to sale the franchise.

It’s difficult to watch the Commanders and not think about their infamous owner.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Commanders win vs. Chicago Bears: Winners, losers from TNF

Latest Stories

  • Dana White-managed LLC looks to bring ‘Slap Fighting’ to Nevada; commission set to discuss designation

    An LLC managed by UFC president Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta is looking to bring a new combat sport to Nevada, per its commission.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

  • Could the Patriots’ Bailey Zappe take the starting job from Mac Jones? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the possibility that a late-round rookie could unseat the established starter in New England. Something that happened over two decades ago that brought great success to Belichick and the Patriots. While Charles is having a hard time believing the Pats could find another late-round stud quarterback, Jori reveals why Belichick seems to be so enamored by his rookie QB. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

  • Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g