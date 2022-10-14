Commanders defeat Bears in another TNF dud. Here are the winners and losers.

Carson Wentz went into Week 6 a perfect 6-0 in Thursday night starts. And he still doesn’t have a stain on his Thursday night record.

Wentz now has won seven career Thursday night starts after the Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7, in the primetime matchup on Amazon Prime.

The Washington quarterback didn’t do much in the win. He had just 99 passing yards and zero touchdowns. The Commanders defense, plus inefficient and untimely Bears mistakes, were the reasons why Washington walked away with a Week 6 win.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Chicago Bears.

Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night's Commanders-Bears game:

Winners

Commanders defensive line

The Commanders invested a lot in their defensive line in recent years. The unit played a pivotal role in the team’s win. Commanders DT Jonathan Allen had a Justin Fields pass deflect off him in the red zone that he intercepted. It was Allen’s first career interception.

First-round picks Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Allen combined for 13 tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hits. They were disruptive all game.

Allen was the best player on the field. He tallied four tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and an interception in the win.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson

The Commanders' rookie running back got the start Thursday — the first of his NFL career — just weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt in late August.

Robinson got the first carry of the game for the Commanders. It was for only two yards, but it was a feel-good moment. The rookie's been through a lot in his short NFL career.

In the fourth quarter, Robinson rushed for one yard up the middle for his first career touchdown.

The Alabama product registered 17 carries, 60 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson made his rookie debut in Week 5, when he rushed nine times for 22 yards versus Tennessee.

Losers

Bears punt returner Velus Jones Jr.

Jones muffed a punt inside Chicago’s own 10-yard line in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead Commanders rushing touchdown that proved to be the difference in the game.

It was Jones’ second lost fumble this season.

Chicago’s red zone offense

On the Bears’ first trip to the red zone, Fields had his pass deflected that wound up in the hands of Allen inside the 10-yard line.

Chicago’s second time in the red zone resulted in a turnover on downs. The Bears had first and goal from the 3-yard line and couldn’t punch it in four plays.

The Bears had first and goal from the 5-yard line on their final possession and again failed to enter the end zone. On fourth and goal, Fields' pass to Darnell Mooney was bobbled at the goal line. Mooney caught the football but he didn't cross the goal line.

Chicago went 0-3 in the red zone Thursday night.

Amazon Prime

"Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime had its second straight dud.

Last week’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos game was a poorly played contest that saw fans leaving for the exits when the game was still in doubt.

Washington and Chicago was a poorly executed game with very little to get excited about.

Hopefully, the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals provide more excitement for viewers next week.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

ESPN published a scathing investigational report Thursday morning that shed light on Snyder’s ongoing legal battles, widespread dissatisfaction around the NFL, tarnished reputation, failed attempts to build a new stadium and reluctance to sale the franchise.

It’s difficult to watch the Commanders and not think about their infamous owner.

