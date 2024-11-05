Commanders acquire four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore from Saints

CB Marshon Lattimore is being traded from the Saints to the Commanders. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are beefing up. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they've acquire four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

Trade: New Orleans is sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, per sources.



Saints had multiple teams interested in the 28-year-old CB who still is recovering from a hamstring injury. Commanders’ push is on. pic.twitter.com/IRPCVEAyAG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

Josina Anderson reported that the Saints are sending a fifth-round pick to Washington along with Lattimore, and in return they're getting third-round, fourth-round, and sixth-round picks.

Trade terms: The #Saints traded CB Marshon Lattimore “and a 5, for a 3, 4 and 6,” per source. https://t.co/jK1qMrzv4s — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 5, 2024

The Commanders are 7-2 and currently at the top of the NFC East.

This story will be updated.