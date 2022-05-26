Command Alkon to Showcase New Technologies at Hillhead 2022 That Improve Efficiencies, Productivity and Savings

Command Alkon Incorporated

Hillhead 2022 Show Features the Latest Innovations Along with Several Demonstrations

DERBYSHIRE, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, will exhibit their technology solutions at Hillhead 2022 on June 21-23. Command Alkon will be demonstrating their latest digital solutions at Stand PC55.



“Saving time in deliveries, eliminating paper and administrative time, gaining visibility into assets and managing exceptions and alerts are some of the benefits that clients receive from implementing Command Alkon’s solutions,” said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. “We are proud to showcase our products and demonstrate their benefits again this year at the Hillhead 2022 Show.”

Held in a limestone quarry in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside, Hillhead is a bi-annual show where more than 19,500 industry visitors from across the quarrying, construction, and recycling sectors take advantage of networking opportunities, see new innovations in action, and highlight their own innovative technologies.

Product specialists with a wealth of experience will be in Stand PC55 to demonstrate Command Alkon’s products that maximize productivity, increase efficiencies, and drive revenues. These include:

Weighbridge integration

Dispatch

Truck and Hauler Management

Revenue maximization

Ticketing

Inventory operations

GPS/ Telematics

Mobile Solutions

Expo hours include:

Tuesday 21 June 08:30 – 18:00

Wednesday 22 June 08:30 – 18:00

Thursday 23 June 08:30 – 16:30



To learn more about Hillhead 2022, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. For more information, visit europe.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com







