What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022?

Evening Standard Reporter
·3 min read
Persona 5: Royal will debut on Game Pass on October 21 (Atlus)
Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best-value offering in gaming. Starting at just £7.99 a month, you can access hundreds of games to download to your Xbox One or Series console.

These are high-profile games, too, including every Microsoft Studios and Bethesda title as they become available: think Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Gears of War, Fable, and so on.

So what’s coming to Game Pass in October? These are the highlights.

Xbox Game Pass highlights for October 2022

Two titles especially stand out from the October 2022 Xbox Game Pass selection: A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Persona 5: Royal.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, due October 18

Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence — a surprisingly sweet stealth action adventure about a girl protecting her brother in plague-raddled 14th century France. Naturally, children are no match for the swords of soldiers, so have to use stealth and cunning to stay out of trouble for the majority of the game.

The sequel promises more of the same stealthy third-person adventuring as the story picks up where it left off. This time, the siblings will be travelling to the south of France in search of a cure for the blood disease that triggered the events of the first game.

It’s coming to Game Pass on October 18. Unfortunately, its predecessor left Game Pass on September 15, so you’ll have to pay for it if you want to catch up with the story ahead of time.

Persona 5: Royal, due October 21

Persona 5: Royal, meanwhile, couldn’t be more different. The enhanced version of the PS3 and PS4 title arrives on Game Pass on October 21.

Persona is a long-running series of RPGs which combines turn-based monster battles in sprawling dungeons with… life as a high-school teen in Japan. It’s a strange mix of tactical role-playing and social simulator, but it somehow works — the original Persona 5 boasts a score of 93 per cent on Metacritic.

This is the first Persona game to come to Xbox, thanks to the game’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Microsoft says that Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to Game Pass at some point, if this gives you a taste for more.

What else is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022?

Below, you can see all the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, along with their platform and Metacritic score. Note that new releases won’t get a score until the reviews are in, while others have too few for an average to be generated.

Date

Game

Platform

Metacritic Score

October 11

Coral Island

PC

85%

October 11

Eville

Xbox, PC

N/A

October 13

Dyson Sphere Program

PC

N/A

October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Xbox, PC, Cloud

TBC

October 20

Norco

Xbox, PC

88%

October 21

Persona 5: Royal

Xbox, PC

93%*

October 21

Scorn

Xbox, PC

TBC

October 27

Gunfire Reborn

Xbox

TBC

October 27

Signalis

Xbox, PC, Cloud

TBC

* Persona 5, rather than Royal repackage.

Game Pass vs Game Pass Ultimate: What’s the difference?

There are three tiers available: Game Pass for console or PC, which are £7.99 a month each, or Game Pass Ultimate for £10.99.

Game Pass Ultimate combines both PC and console games, as well as adding in Xbox Gold for online multiplayer access on console and cloud gaming, where certain titles can be streamed to any device with a web browser, from your phone to your laptop.

Game Pass Ultimate and the PC version also include access to EA Play, which provides a whole library of extra games from Electronic Arts, a studio known for everything from the FIFA and Madden sports series to Apex Legends and Mass Effect.

In short, Game Pass Ultimate offers a lot more value for an extra £3 and is well worth it if you play across formats, compete online on Xbox, or like your EA titles. Paying for Gold and EA Play separately would cost an additional £10.98 a month, and you wouldn’t get cloud streaming.

