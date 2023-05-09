'The coming weeks are critical': Bipartisan Policy Center estimates earlier 'X-Date' for US default

The U.S. could default on its debt as early as June if Congress doesn’t act soon, the Bipartisan Policy Center warned Tuesday, moving up their previous projection and falling in line with what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently predicted.

In its latest analysis, the BPC projects the “X-Date” – the day when the government will be unable to pay all its obligations in full and on time – is likely to occur between early June and early August. The center estimated in February that the X-Date would fall during the summer or early fall.

“The coming weeks are critical for assessing the strength of government cash flows,” said Shai Akabas, BPC director of economic policy. “If a solution is not reached before June, policymakers may be playing daily Russian Roulette with the full faith and credit of the United States, risking financial disaster for their constituents and the country.”

The Washington think tank also noted that extended tax filing deadlines granted to some taxpayers this spring exacerbated an already weak tax season, which increases the odds of have insufficient cash flow in early June.

The center’s May predictions lines up with Yellen’s latest warning to congressional leaders last week that the nation could default on its obligations as early as June 1.

The Treasury Department has been taking “extraordinary measures” to pay its bills after the nation hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in January.

