Coming Tuesday: Exclusive unveil of NASCAR Next class

The annual NASCAR Next class, which identifies and celebrates some of the top up-and-coming young stars in the sport, will be unveiled today on NASCAR.com as well as NASCAR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, we’ll have the 2018 class live in our studios. Come back then, or visit our Facebook or YouTube page at that time.

The newest class kicks off the eighth year for the industry initiative. NASCAR Next alums such as Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez and Darrell Wallace Jr. all find themselves competing full time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR Next program was created with the goal of establishing credibility and marketplace awareness, focusing on sculpting potential future stars of the sport. The drivers taking part in the initiative have proven they are capable of success on the race track, and this program gives them the opportunity to stand out among the competition when striving to gain attention of the industry, sponsors, media and fans.

The NASCAR Next selection process includes input from industry executives, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Council and media members. Drivers must be between the ages of 15-25, aspire to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and show potential — on and off the track — to realize that goal.