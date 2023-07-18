Coming soon: Local pastry chef behind doughnut pop-ups opening new shop in Charlotte

A local doughnut pop-up will soon have a permanent location for its popular pastries.

Beyond Amazing Donuts — aka B.A.D.— will officially be opening its new shop this month in south Charlotte.

Earlier this spring, owner Jasmine Macon announced that the new shop is in Montford Park across the street from Moosehead Grill and near Park Road Shopping Center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, Macon shared B.A.D.’s grand opening will be Saturday, July 29 at 8 a.m.

“I am truly excited to have a home for my business and would like to thank everyone who has supported, donated, liked, commented, or shared details about B.A.D.,” Macon told CharlotteFive on Monday afternoon. “The shop is a continued reflection of my adventure, and I cannot wait to take off.”

Jasmine Macon is opening Beyond Amazing Donuts in Montford Park.

Macon, a North Carolina native and Johnson & Wales Charlotte graduate who has been making donuts since 2014, is no stranger to Charlotte’s culinary scene. After deciding to pursue baking and a pastry degree, she went on to intern for a local chocolate boutique, work as a pastry chef for Leah & Louise and host doughnut pop-ups at Hex Coffee in Camp North End.

“This journey has been a collective effort, it goes beyond donuts for me. It’s being able to feed people my authentic self and being accepted even when I think I am unworthy,” Macon said. “People enjoy my story, but it’s their story as well.”

[RELATED: Sometimes bad is good: Get to know the face behind Camp North End’s Beyond Amazing Donuts]

Beyond Amazing Donuts’ pop-up at Hex Coffee in Camp North End.

B.A.D. has a variety of donut flavors on the menu, including chocolate honeycomb, raspberry sprinkle and brown butter with sorghum caramel plus cinnamon rolls and strawberry fritters. You’ll also be able to enjoy coffee and lattes in the shop from Enderly Company.

Macon says dough will be prepared fresh overnight and doughnuts will be made fresh each day. B.A.D. will also offer catering and takeout.

Beyond Amazing Donuts flavors clockwise from left: apple fritter, strawberry cheesecake, raspberry coffee cake, lemon buttermilk old-fashioned and two vanilla glazed.

Location: 1730 Abbey Place, Suite 4, Charlotte NC 28209

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday-Sunday

Menu

Instagram: @b.a.donuts.clt